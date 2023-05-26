Lenovo has launched its latest Android tablet, the Lenovo Tab M9 in India priced at ₹12,999 featuring a 9-inch display, 7.9 mm slim metallic design, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE connectivity, and stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. Other features include a 5,100 mAh battery, USB Type-C port, and is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core CPU with up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

The Lenovo Tab M9 is a midrange Android tablet sporting a 9-inch LCD display with a resolution of 800 x 1340 pixels, a 60 Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, and an 81.2% screen-to-body ratio. The Lenovo Tab M9 comes in a 7.9 mm slim dual-tone metal design, weighs around 344 grams, and comes in two color variants – Arctic Grey, and Frost Blue.

Other features of the Tab M9 include Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, facial recognition login, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5 mm audio port, and Bluetooth v5.1. Cameras include an 8 MP on the rear and a 2 MP selfie on the front.

The Lenovo Tab M9 is powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz (2x Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz and 6x Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz) paired with an ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU (2-core) clocked at 950 MHz.

The Lenovo Tab M9 comes in a total of three variants – 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage with Wi-Fi connectivity, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with Wi-Fi connectivity, and 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with Wi-Fi + 4G LTE connectivity. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card up to 128 GB.

The tablet packs a 5,100 mAh battery with support for 10W standard charging. Lenovo says the Tab M9 offers up to 13 hours of video playback or 18 hours of browsing. It runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box with 3 years of Android security updates and is upgradable to Android 13.

Commenting on the launch, Sumati Sahgal, Head – Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India said, “At Lenovo, we consistently innovate products that are designed for all the spaces and places in line with the on-the-go lifestyle of today’s consumers. Our new Lenovo Tab M9 is one of the best entry-level Android devices, and it’s the perfect entertainment powerhouse for consumers looking for some downtime away from the stress of work and school. This tablet encapsulates next-generation functionality, reliability, and a satisfying multimedia experience at an incredible value, thus paving the way to a significantly enhanced user experience.”

Lenovo Tab M9 Specifications & Features

Display: 9-inch LCD display, 800 x 1340 pixels resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 81.2% screen-to-body ratio, 400 nits brightness, 7.99 mm thickness, 344 grams weight

9-inch LCD display, 800 x 1340 pixels resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 81.2% screen-to-body ratio, 400 nits brightness, 7.99 mm thickness, 344 grams weight Software & Updates: Android 12 operating system, upgradable to Android 13, 3 years of security updates

Android 12 operating system, upgradable to Android 13, 3 years of security updates CPU: 12nm MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz (2x Cortex-A75 cores & 6x Cortex-A55 cores)

12nm MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz (2x Cortex-A75 cores & 6x Cortex-A55 cores) GPU: ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Graphics (2-core, 950 MHz)

ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Graphics (2-core, 950 MHz) Memory: 3 GB OR 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM

3 GB OR 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 32 GB OR 64 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, microSD card support up to 128 GB

32 GB OR 64 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, microSD card support up to 128 GB Main Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Selfie Camera: 2 MP

2 MP Others: Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support

Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support Connectivity: USB Type-C, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth v5.1

USB Type-C, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth v5.1 Cellular: 4G network, Single SIM (LTE Variant)

4G network, Single SIM (LTE Variant) Battery & Charging: 5,100 mAh battery, up to 13 hours of video playback or 18 hours of browsing, 10W charging

5,100 mAh battery, up to 13 hours of video playback or 18 hours of browsing, 10W charging Colors: Arctic Grey, Frost Blue

The price for the Lenovo Tab M9 starts at ₹12,999 for its 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant with Wi-Fi connectivity, ₹13,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant with Wi-Fi connectivity, and ₹15,499 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant with 4G LTE support. The Lenovo Tab M9 will be available from 1st June 2023 on Amazon India, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Chroma, and other offline stores. Pre-orders are available at the above-mentioned stores.

Lenovo Tab M9 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹12,999 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage, Wi-Fi), ₹13,999 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage, Wi-Fi), ₹15,499 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage, LTE)

₹12,999 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage, Wi-Fi), ₹13,999 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage, Wi-Fi), ₹15,499 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage, LTE) Availability: 1st June 2023 on Amazon India, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Chroma, and other offline stores. Pre-order available

1st June 2023 on Amazon India, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Chroma, and other offline stores. Pre-order available Offers: TBD

Buy Lenovo Tab M9 on lenovo.com/in