OpenAI has announced that the ChatGPT for iOS is now available in 30+ more countries including India. Earlier this week, OpenAI expanded ChatGPT for iOS to 11 additional countries after initially launching the app in the US. The ChatGPT app has reached a significant milestone with more than 500,000 downloads on the App Store in just a span of 6 days since its launch. It has quickly climbed to the top spot as the most popular free productivity app globally and holds the second position in India.

OpenAI tweeted that “We expanded the ChatGPT iOS app to 30+ more countries today! Now serving users in Algeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Estonia, Ghana, India, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Nauru, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Slovenia, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.”

Currently, the ChatGPT app is only available for iOS, but it also has plans to launch for Android soon. The ChatGPT app has the ability to sync chat history seamlessly across multiple devices. Additionally, the app incorporates Whisper, an open-source speech recognition system that allows users to input text through voice commands.

The company keeps adding new features to the iOS app for the past one week. ChatGPT for iPhone offers enhanced battery efficiency, haptic feedback is auto-disabled on low battery, gets Enhanced Voice Input, option to Clear Chat History, Disable History, and improvements to Right-to-Left Language Support.