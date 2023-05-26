Nothing Phone (2) is officially launching in July and will feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and a 4,700 mAh battery. Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing, has confirmed the launch in an interview with the Forbes revealing some specs of its upcoming smartphone.

According to Carl Pei, Nothing Phone (2) will pack a 4,700 mAh battery, slightly larger than the 4,500 mAh battery on its predecessor Nothing Phone (1). In addition to that, the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Currently, the latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which a few smartphones have adopted in their top-tier lineup.

When asked about choosing the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC for Nothing Phone (2) over the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Carl Pei explained that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is more optimized with several updates. He emphasized that Nothing prioritizes user experience over being the first in the race of specs. Cost considerations are another reason for that.

Nothing Phone (2) will be the successor to Nothing Phone (1) launched last year in July. The company sold close to 750,000 units of the Nothing Phone (1) and is still sold, said Pei. As per rumors, the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to feature 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, and a Full HD+ 120 Hz AMOLED display.

The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be priced under ₹40,000 in India. To remind you, the Nothing Phone (1) was launched at ₹32,999 for its base variant 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage going up to ₹38,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

The company plans to launch the smartphone in the United States, along with other countries. The phone will be available for purchase in India on Flipkart just like the Nothing Phone (1) and its earbuds.

