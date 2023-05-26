YouTube Stories is shutting down on 26th June, YouTube has announced today that it will close its Stories feature on 26th of the next month. The option to create a new YouTube Story will no longer be available and the Stories that are already live on that date will expire 7 days after they were originally shared, said the company.

Back in 2018, YouTube introduced Stories, a feature similar to Instagram, WhatsApp, and Snapchat stories, but in the form of short, mobile-only videos that stays for up to 7 days after being shared. Now, YouTube says this feature is going away next month to prioritize its alternative form of features such as Community posts, Shorts, Live, and long forms of content to its platform.

YouTube said in a blog post, “Hi creators, today, there are many ways to create on YouTube – from Community posts to Shorts, to long-form and Live. To prioritize these key features, Stories are going away. Starting on 6/26/2023 the option to create a new YouTube Story will no longer be available. Stories that are already live on that date will expire 7 days after they were originally shared.

While Stories are going away, we’ve seen that both Community posts and YouTube Shorts are great alternatives that can deliver valuable audience connections and conversations.”

According to YouTube, creators who use both posts and Stories receive significantly more comments and likes on their posts. So, they have decided to focus on Community posts and Shorts, removing the Stories feature. YouTube said it will continue to introduce new features for both Shorts and Community posts throughout the year.

