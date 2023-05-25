Sony unveils Project Q, a handheld gaming device to play PlayStation 5 games. The announcement was made at a recent PlayStation Showcase event unveiling the new handheld Project Q device alongside the PlayStation wireless earbuds, and some exciting game content and previews including new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The new Project Q is a PlayStation handheld streaming device designed to make playing PlayStation games more convenient and accessible for everyone. With Project Q, users will be able to play PlayStation 5 games over Wi-Fi via Remote Play.

The Project Q features an 8-inch LCD screen with a 1080p resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate and is attached to a DualSense controller with all the same buttons and features as you see on the PlayStation 5 controller aside from the touchpad which will presumably be integrated into the touchscreen.

The official PlayStation tweet says “Take a sneak peek at new accessories revealed at today’s Showcase – the Project Q device for playing games installed on your PS5 and streamed over WiFi, plus our first official wireless earbuds offering lossless audio on PS5 and PC. More details to come in the months ahead.”

Project Q is coming to the market later this year, Sony has not revealed any pricing information for now. Aside from Project Q, Sony also announced its official PlayStation wireless earbuds that offers a new wireless technology developed by Sony to deliver lossless audio and low latency over Bluetooth.

In addition to that, new game content and exciting previews are showcased including a new in-depth preview of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, iconic game franchises like Metal Gear Solid and Resident Evil, and sequels to fan favorites like Dragon’s Dogma, Alan Wake, and Arizona Sunshine.

Here’s an official sneak peek of the PlayStation Showcase 2023 below.