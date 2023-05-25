realme India announces Shah Rukh Khan as the new brand ambassador ahead of its realme 11 Pro Series launch. The realme 11 Pro 5G Series is set to launch in India next month and realme has signed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as the company’s new brand ambassador.

The collaboration would further reinforce the brand’s commitment to inspiring the millennial generation and setting new benchmarks in the smartphone industry, says realme India. Back in 2020, the company signed Bollywood actor Salman Khan as the brand ambassador for its realme 6 Series followed by KL Rahul in 2021.

The company said in a statement, “Get ready to witness #TheNextLeap as the king of Bollywood, the one and only SRK, transforms from reel to real! Brace yourselves for an electrifying journey with our very own Dare To Leap Pioneer! Get ready to experience the power of #realmeXsrk and witness how #SRKDaresToLeap to new heights!”

The teaser flaunts the design of the upcoming realme 11 Pro 5G Series with a Lychee leather back and a lace-like strip that runs straight down to the bottom.

realme has also announced its partnership with Samsung to introduce a 200 MP OIS camera with 4x SuperZoom in its upcoming realme 11 Pro Series 5G. realme 11 Pro Series 5G will introduce a world-first feature, the 200 MP OIS camera with 4x SuperZoom setting a new standard for smartphone photography, says the company.

realme says the upcoming realme 11 Pro Series 5G will revolutionize the smartphone industry with the Lossless zoom technology in the Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom Sensor. The 200 MP camera on the realme 11 Pro+ 5G utilizes the upgraded Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom Sensor with a size of about 1/1.4-inch, 0.56 μm a pixel width, and an aperture of f/1.69.

Get ready to witness the next level of 200MP!

We're unleashing the beast soon. Stay tuned! #realmeNumberSeries Know more: https://t.co/OEfTLTiwgy pic.twitter.com/Rxa5NLqr3H — realme (@realmeIndia) May 16, 2023

realme 11 Pro 5G Series has already launched in China and now it’s coming to India. More details of the realme 11 Pro 5G series will be available soon including its launch date, price, and offers for India.

