TECHNO CAMON 20 is coming to India, TECNO is all set to unveil its new CAMON 20 Series smartphone in India. TECNO Mobile India confirmed with a tweet on 23rd May that the CAMON 20 is set to launch in India on the 27th of this month. The TECNO CAMON 20 will be the latest smartphone under the CAMON 20 Series.

According to the launch teaser the company has shared, the CAMON 20 will flaunt its new CAMON Puzzle Design with geometrics aesthetics in a deconstructionist style. TECNO Mobile India tweeted, “Get ready to be captivated by the stunning Puzzle Design of #TECNOCamon20 Series! In just 4 days, witness its mesmerizing beauty and bold deconstructionist style. Pre-book now at your nearest retail stores. Know more: http://knw.one/DPcj.”

Get ready to be captivated by the stunning Puzzle Design of #TECNOCamon20 Series! In just 4 days, witness its mesmerizing beauty and bold deconstructionist style. Pre-book now at your nearest retail stores. Know more: https://t.co/fA28Yfe29N

#TECNO #KeepLovingKeepLiving pic.twitter.com/QvPMEESUMk — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) May 23, 2023

The smartphone will offer a 7.8 mm slim glass and leather finish design, a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner, a Ring flash, and a Super Night Camera with 64 MP RGBW sensor on the rear side, and a 32 MP selfie on the front which the company claims to be the segment’s first camera combination of 64 MP + 32 MP.

About the internals, the TECNO CAMON 20 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core CPU with up to 16 GB RAM in total (8 GB LPDDR4x physical RAM + 8 GB virtual RAM) with MEM Fusion tech and a large 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. Furthermore, it will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The box will include an 18W charger that can charge the phone up to 32% in 30 minutes as per the company.

The TECNO CAMON 20 will come in Predawn Black, Serenity Blue, and Glacier Glow color variants and will be sold on Amazon India. Pre-booking has already started at retail stores. Stay tuned for its launch to know more about the smartphone and its pricing.