LG unveils the largest range of OLED TVs in India, including the world’s first bendable OLED TV (LG OLED Flex) and the signature 88-inch 8K rollable TV in the Z3 series. The 2023 LG OLED line-up has a wide range of options with 21 models across different variants. The line-up includes – 8K OLED Z3 Series, OLED Evo Gallery Edition G3 Series, OLED Evo C3 Series, OLED B3 and A3 Series, LG OLED OBJECT Collection POSE, and OLED Flex.

The 2023 LG OLED TV line-up includes 21 models in different series with the smallest display size of 42 inches (106 cm) while the largest screen size reaches an impressive 97 inches (246 cm). The 8K OLED Z3 Series includes an 88-inch LG Z3 8K Smart Signature OLED TV, the OLED Evo Gallery Edition G3 Series includes 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch 4K screens, the OLED Evo C3 Series includes 42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch, OLED B3 includes 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch 4K screens, OLED A3 Series includes 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch 4K screens, 55-inch LG OLED OBJECT Collection POSE, and 42-inch OLED Flex bendable 4K screen.

LG 8K OLED Z3 Series

The LG Z3 8K Smart Signature OLED TV is an 88-inch 8K rollable TV with a resolution of 7680 x 4320 with 120 Hz native refresh rate, α9 AI processor 8K Gen6, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDMI 2.1, GSYNC and AMD FreeSync compatibility, Premium Magic Remote with NFC, and equips 4.2 channel 80W speakers with front-firing AI Sound Pro and Dolby Digital.

LG OLED Flex (LX3)

The LG OLED Flex (LX3) is a 42-inch 4K bendable OLED TV that comes with a flexible screen design allowing users to use it as a flat-screen or a curved screen, the flexibility to bend according to the user’s needs especially those who are into gaming. The LG OLED Flex (LX3) is powered by α9 Gen 5 (Alpha 9) AI processor with unique picture algorithms and comes with a 4K resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync compatibility, and equips two 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

LG OLED Evo Gallery Edition G3 Series

The OLED Evo Gallery Edition G3 Series comes in three different 4K screen sizes including 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch featuring an enhanced visual appeal with the introduction of the ultra-seamless One Wall Design. The OLED Evo Gallery Edition G3 Series comes with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 with 120 Hz native refresh rate, α9 AI processor 4K Gen6, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDMI 2.1, GSYNC, AMD FreeSync compatibility, and equips 2.0 channel 60W speakers with Dolby Atmos and Digital.

LG OLED Evo C3 Series

The OLED Evo C3 Series offers a range of screen sizes to choose from with a total of six different 4K screen sizes including 42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch featuring OLED Evo technology and covering every home entertainment space. The OLED Evo C3 Series comes with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 with 120 Hz native refresh rate, α9 AI processor 4K Gen6, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDMI 2.1, GSYNC, AMD FreeSync compatibility, and equips 2.0 channel 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos and Digital.

LG OLED B3 and A3 Series

The OLED B3 and A3 Series provide affordable options without compromising the picture quality and features. The OLED B3 and A3 Series have three different 4K screen sizes including 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch (OLED B3 Series) and 48-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch (OLED A3 Series). Both the series come with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 with 120 Hz native refresh rate, α7 AI processor 4K Gen6, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDMI 2.1, GSYNC, AMD FreeSync compatibility, and equips 2.0 channel 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos and Digital.

LG OLED OBJECT Collection POSE

The LG OLED OBJECT Collection POSE is a 55-inch 4K OLED TV elevating the lifestyle TV experience with a remarkable combination of functionality and aesthetics. Users can enjoy Posé front to back, left to right as it seamlessly blends into the decor.

The 2023 LG OLED line-up with all 21 models are available at different price points to suit various budgets and preferences. The line-up which includes the 8K OLED Z3 Series, OLED Evo Gallery Edition G3 Series, OLED Evo C3 Series, OLED B3 and A3 Series, LG OLED OBJECT Collection POSE, and OLED Flex have a starting price of ₹119,990 and goes up to ₹75,00,000 for its 8K rollable OLED TV.