Taiwanese computer manufacturer, ASUS is known for introducing OLED displays to many of its devices including the popular Zenbook series and the budget-friendly Vivobooks. While they have already released several models in India, this year, the company announced a new range of notebooks including its high-end 2-in-1 convertible laptop in the ZenBook series, the Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404VA).

ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is the world’s first 14-inch notebook with a 2.8K OLED touch display with a slim and lightweight design and packs a whole lot of power running the fast Intel Core i7-1360P processor clocked up to 5.0 GHz, 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Here’s more about the convertible notebook in our ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED review.

ASUS ZenBook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404VA) Specifications

Display & Design: 14-inch Flip-style OLED touch display, 2.8K resolution (2880 x 1800 pixels), 16:10 aspect ratio, 87% screen-to-body ratio, 90 Hz refresh rate, 0.2 ms response time, 550 nits HDR peak brightness, glossy finish, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 500, SGS Eye Care Display, stylus support, US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard

14-inch Flip-style OLED touch display, 2.8K resolution (2880 x 1800 pixels), 16:10 aspect ratio, 87% screen-to-body ratio, 90 Hz refresh rate, 0.2 ms response time, 550 nits HDR peak brightness, glossy finish, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 500, SGS Eye Care Display, stylus support, US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard Software: Microsoft Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021

Microsoft Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 CPU: Intel Core i7-1360P clocked up to 5.0 GHz (2.2 GHz base clock), 18 MB L3 Cache, 12 cores, 16 threads

Intel Core i7-1360P clocked up to 5.0 GHz (2.2 GHz base clock), 18 MB L3 Cache, 12 cores, 16 threads GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics, ~6.25 GB VRAM (total)

Intel Iris Xe Graphics, ~6.25 GB VRAM (total) Memory: 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM

16 GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage: 512 GB OR 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD

512 GB OR 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Keyboard & Trackpad: 1.4 mm Key-travel scissor mechanism keyboard, multi-touch trackpad with Magic NumberPad 2.0 support

1.4 mm Key-travel scissor mechanism keyboard, multi-touch trackpad with Magic NumberPad 2.0 support Audio: Built-in speaker, Built-in array microphone, Smart Amp Technology, Harman Kardon (Premium) with Cortana voice-recognition support

Built-in speaker, Built-in array microphone, Smart Amp Technology, Harman Kardon (Premium) with Cortana voice-recognition support Connectivity: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4 (supports display/power delivery), 1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1x 3.5 mm Combo Audio Jack, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) (Dual band) 2 x 2, Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4 (supports display/power delivery), 1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1x 3.5 mm Combo Audio Jack, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) (Dual band) 2 x 2, Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card Camera: FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello

FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello Other: MyASUS, ScreenXpert, GlideX, System diagnosis, Battery health charging, Fan Profile, Splendid, Tru2Life, Function key lock, Wi-Fi SmartConnect, Link to MyASUS, TaskFirst, Live update, ASUS OLED Care, AI Noise Canceling, Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, IR webcam with Windows Hello support, Sleeve, Stylus (ASUS Pen 2.0 SA203H-MPP2.0 support)

MyASUS, ScreenXpert, GlideX, System diagnosis, Battery health charging, Fan Profile, Splendid, Tru2Life, Function key lock, Wi-Fi SmartConnect, Link to MyASUS, TaskFirst, Live update, ASUS OLED Care, AI Noise Canceling, Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, IR webcam with Windows Hello support, Sleeve, Stylus (ASUS Pen 2.0 SA203H-MPP2.0 support) Battery: 75WHrs, 2S2P, 4-cell Li-ion, up to 10 hours of battery life

75WHrs, 2S2P, 4-cell Li-ion, up to 10 hours of battery life Power Adapter: 65W AC Adapter (USB Type-C), 20V DC, 3.25A output, 100 – 240V AC 50/60GHz universal input

65W AC Adapter (USB Type-C), 20V DC, 3.25A output, 100 – 240V AC 50/60GHz universal input Colors: Ponder Blue, Foggy Silver

Ponder Blue, Foggy Silver Dimensions: 31.15 cm x 22.34 cm x 1.59 cm

31.15 cm x 22.34 cm x 1.59 cm Weight: 1.50 kg (3.31 lbs)

1.50 kg (3.31 lbs) Price: ₹1,34,990 (Last seen ₹1,24,990.00 price on ASUS.com/in)

₹1,34,990 (Last seen ₹1,24,990.00 price on ASUS.com/in) Warranty: 1 Year International Warranty

Design, Display, & Build Quality

ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED offers a solid metallic design with a US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard and offers a compact and lightweight form factor weighing about 1.50 kg (3.31 lbs) and around 15.9 mm thickness. It comes in two color variants – Ponder Blue, and Foggy Silver, we got the Ponder Blue color variant and it looks great.

Out of the primary highlights, the display is the key feature of the notebook, the ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is the world’s first 14-inch laptop equipping an OLED touch display with a resolution of 2.8K. It has a 14.0-inch Flip-style OLED touch display with a 2.8K resolution (2880 x 1800 pixels) and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The display quality is brilliant, we had a great experience viewing it, you can say this is one of the best displays on a notebook till date.

Other display features include a 16:10 aspect ratio, 87% screen-to-body ratio, 0.2 ms response time, 550 nits HDR peak brightness, glossy finish screen, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 500, SGS Eye Care Display, and support stylus (ASUS Pen 2.0 SA203H-MPP2.0)

The Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED comes with a high-definition webcam that has a dedicated key to protect your privacy. It also has an impressive trackpad that turns into a NumPad, it supports Magic NumberPad 2.0 which can convert the trackpad into a NumPad, and has a 1.4mm key travel keyboard that lights up. It also comes with stereo speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon, a built-in array microphone, Smart Amp Technology, and supports Cortana voice recognition.

The hinges are strong and are able to withstand the laptop’s weight. The right side of the laptop offers a 2x Thunderbolt 4 that also supports display/power delivery, 1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, and 1x 3.5 mm Combo Audio Jack while the left side offers 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and air vents to dissipate the heat. The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED supports dual-band with Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.3 as connectivity options.

Software, User Interface & Features

ASUS ZenBook 14 Flip OLED runs the latest Microsoft Windows 11 Home (Single Language) that comes pre-installed with no sign of additional bloatware aside from the apps by ASUS that enhances the user experience. The Microsoft Windows 11 Home Single Language has OS version 22H2 with build version 22521.1702. You can see the About section of the Windows 11 Home installed as well as other details of the ASUS ZenBook 14 Flip OLED from the System About, DirectX Diagnostic Tool (dxdiag), and in the MyASUS app.

The user interface is clean, stock, and has no major customizations, you can see the MyASUS app, ScreenXpert, and GlideX apps that help you to operate the notebook seamlessly. The GlideX app helps you to mirror, extend, and unify control the devices you connect to the laptop, you can mirror your mobile screen on the laptop, use the mobile/pc display as a secondary, and use one set of keyboard/mouse to control multiple mobile devices and PCs.

Using the MyASUS app, you can transfer files to your laptop, communicate, remote access, and do much more. There are a bunch of features and customizations in the MyASUS app, you can tune, tweak, and diagnose the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED as well as customize the stuff as per your needs.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED offers MyASUS, ScreenXpert, GlideX, System diagnosis, Battery health charging, Fan Profile, Splendid, Tru2Life, Function key lock, Wi-Fi SmartConnect, Link to MyASUS, TaskFirst, Live update, ASUS OLED Care, AI Noise Canceling, Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, IR webcam with Windows Hello support, Sleeve, Stylus (ASUS Pen 2.0 SA203H-MPP2.0 support).

Hardware, Performance & Benchmarks

About the internals, the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is a pro at its specifications, with powerhouse specs, the notebook includes a fast Intel Core i7-1360P CPU clocked up to 5.0 GHz with a base clock at 2.2 GHz, 12 cores, 16 threads, and 18 MB L3 Cache. The CPU is laced with an Intel Iris Xe Graphics (~6.25 GB VRAM in total) which helps in gaming and graphics-intensive tasks.

Moreover, the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED has as much as 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Our model came with a 512 GB storage as you can see in the screenshots below. Zenbook 14 Flip OLED also comes in a lower CPU variant with Intel Core i5-1340P CPU clocked up to 4.6 GHz with 1.9 GHz as base clock and 12 cores, 16 Threads, and 12 MB Cache. This is of course at a lower price, however, the design and features remain the same, just the internals are modified.

We used the laptop as a daily driver with multi-tasking, browsing, surfing, downloading files, streaming videos, and music, as well as light gaming, and it turns out that the overall experience was great, smooth, and responsive. The processor, RAM, and SSD offer a fast and seamless performance, you can check the SSD benchmarks below which crosses over 4 GB/s read speeds.

Battery Life & Charging

Moving to the battery, the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED packs a decent battery, it has a 75 WHrs 2S2P, 4-cell Li-ion that offers up to 10 hours of battery life. It offers a fast charger in the box, a 65W AC Adapter that connects to the USB Type-C port of the notebook, the charger is rated 20V DC, 3.25A output, and 100 – 240V AC 50/60GHz universal input.

Verdict – ASUS ZenBook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404VA)

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is an outstanding 2-in-1 notebook with its impressive convertible design, brilliant high-quality OLED display, and powerhouse specs, everything about the notebook is just great. The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is a versatile laptop that transforms into a tablet, thanks to its 360-degree hinges. It also includes a large 75 WHrs battery with fast charging, a backlit keyboard for typing in low light, a unique NumPad on the trackpad, as well as a stylish designer sleeve for protection, and the ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus for writing and making quick notes and for precise input. ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED runs on the latest Windows 11 Home with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 pre-installed.

With that said, the ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED has most things you need on a Windows-based laptop, it has power, it has style, it’s compact and lightweight, and makes things easy for you while you are on the go. It’s a great notebook for those who want a versatile laptop on the go, for office use or business needs, for students, for video editors, and for those who are into sketching, designing, etc on the large screen, however, the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is not for heavy gaming fans due to the lack of a discrete GPU. The Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED starts at ₹1,34,990 in India for the Intel Core i7 variant with a one-year international warranty, McAfee and Office Home and Student 2021. You can grab it at the ongoing price of ₹1,24,990 for the Ponder Blue variant on ASUS.com/in.

