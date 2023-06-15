TECNO Mobile has announced a new leather-finish color variant for its Spark Go 2023 and Spark 10 Series smartphones, these leather-finish variants give users a new color and a refreshing choice with a smooth and pleasing in-hand feel, says the company. By adding a new color to the series, the company aims at making a leap forward in the appearance of the hero models.

The company has introduced the segment-first leather-like finish in the sub-8K smartphone price market setting a new industry standard with both variants – Spark GO 2023 and Spark 10 to come in a vibrant, attention-grabbing Magic Skin orange color, adding an extra touch of style to the devices, TECNO added.

The TECNO Spark Go 2023 is now available in four color variants – Endless Black, Uyuni Blue, Nebula Purple, and the newly added Magic Skin Orange color with a leather finish design. The TECNO Spark 10 is now available in four different color variants – Meta Black, Meta White, Meta Blue, and the newly launched Magic Skin Orange.

The TECNO Spark GO 2023 and TECNO Spark 10 are priced at ₹7,999 and ₹11,699 respectively. The new color variants (Magic Skin Orange) are already available for consumers to experience and purchase at the nearest retail stores.

TECNO Spark Go 2023 is an entry-level Android smartphone priced at ₹6,999 for its 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage along with features like a 5,000 mAh battery with a Type-C port for the first time in India in its segment, a fingerprint scanner, a 13 MP f/1.85 AI dual rear camera setup, a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz touch sampling rate, an IPX2 splash-resistant design and is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC paired with up to 4 GB RAM (+3 GB RAM with MemFusion) with up to 64 GB storage that expands up to 256 GB via microSD card.

TECNO Spark 10, on the other hand, is priced at ₹11,699 for its 8 GB RAM (+8 GB RAM with MemFusion) and 128 GB storage along with features like a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a 50 MP AI dual rear camera setup, a 6.6-inch 90 Hz display, and is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core SoC paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

TECNO Spark Go 2023 Specifications