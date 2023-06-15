TECNO Mobile has announced a new leather-finish color variant for its Spark Go 2023 and Spark 10 Series smartphones, these leather-finish variants give users a new color and a refreshing choice with a smooth and pleasing in-hand feel, says the company. By adding a new color to the series, the company aims at making a leap forward in the appearance of the hero models.
The company has introduced the segment-first leather-like finish in the sub-8K smartphone price market setting a new industry standard with both variants – Spark GO 2023 and Spark 10 to come in a vibrant, attention-grabbing Magic Skin orange color, adding an extra touch of style to the devices, TECNO added.
The TECNO Spark Go 2023 is now available in four color variants – Endless Black, Uyuni Blue, Nebula Purple, and the newly added Magic Skin Orange color with a leather finish design. The TECNO Spark 10 is now available in four different color variants – Meta Black, Meta White, Meta Blue, and the newly launched Magic Skin Orange.
The TECNO Spark GO 2023 and TECNO Spark 10 are priced at ₹7,999 and ₹11,699 respectively. The new color variants (Magic Skin Orange) are already available for consumers to experience and purchase at the nearest retail stores.
TECNO Spark Go 2023 is an entry-level Android smartphone priced at ₹6,999 for its 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage along with features like a 5,000 mAh battery with a Type-C port for the first time in India in its segment, a fingerprint scanner, a 13 MP f/1.85 AI dual rear camera setup, a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz touch sampling rate, an IPX2 splash-resistant design and is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC paired with up to 4 GB RAM (+3 GB RAM with MemFusion) with up to 64 GB storage that expands up to 256 GB via microSD card.
TECNO Spark 10, on the other hand, is priced at ₹11,699 for its 8 GB RAM (+8 GB RAM with MemFusion) and 128 GB storage along with features like a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a 50 MP AI dual rear camera setup, a 6.6-inch 90 Hz display, and is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core SoC paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.
TECNO Spark Go 2023 Specifications
- Display & Design: 6.56-inch Dot Notch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1612 x 720 pixels), 90% screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio, 480 nits brightness, 120 Hz touch sampling rate, IPX2 splash resistant, stepped square unibody design, upgraded texture, engine inspired dual ring rear camera design
- Software: HiOS 12 UI, Android 12
- CPU: 12nm MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz
- GPU: PowerVR GE8320 Graphics
- Memory: 3 GB OR 4 GB RAM (+3 GB additional MemFusion RAM)
- Storage: 32 GB OR 64 GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 256 GB
- Main Camera: Dual Cameras (13 MP f/1.85 + QVGA), dual LED flash
- Selfie Camera: 5 MP f/2.0
- Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Fingerprint Scanner
- Cellular: 4G network, dual-SIM dual standby, VoLTE support
- Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 10W standard charging
- Colors: Endless Black, Uyuni Blue, Nebula Purple
- Price: ₹6,999 onwards (3 GB + 32 GB)
- Availability: 23rd January 2023 in retail stores