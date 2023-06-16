realme India recently launched its two realme 11 Pro Series 5G smartphones in India starting at ₹23,999 and going as much as ₹29,999. Today the company announced that over 60,000 units of realme 11 Pro+ 5G were sold in a day after the smartphone went on its first sale yesterday on realme.com/in and Flipkart. realme India has confirmed the announcement with a tweet stating that they have made the highest first-sales record in ₹25,000+ price segment.

The company received unprecedented success on the first sale date achieving the 60,000+ mark which is the highest first sales record for the brand under the ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 price bracket, realme says. realme India tweeted, “Unprecedented Success: Breaking First Sale Records and Setting New Standards! Cheers to all the #realmeFans. #realme11ProPlus5G #200MPzoomToTheNextLevel”.

The two smartphones – the realme 11 Pro+ 5G and the realme 11 Pro 5G are the latest entrants in the realme family and they both use a premium Vegan Leather design, 120 Hz Curved Vision 10-bit AMOLED display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The price for the realme 11 Pro 5G starts at ₹23,999 while the price for the realme 11 Pro+ 5G starts at ₹27,999.

The upper-variant, realme 11 Pro+ 5G is the world’s first 200 MP OIS camera with a 4x SuperZoom while the other highlights include 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and runs on the Android 13 with realme UI 4.0 on top. The realme 11 Pro 5G on the other hand uses a 100 MP OIS camera, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, and runs the realme UI 4.0.

Today, the realme 11 Pro 5G goes live on sale on realme.com/in and Flipkart starting at 12 PM while the realme 11 Pro+ 5G has already gone for sale on 15th June i.e. yesterday on realme.com/in and Flipkart at 12 PM.

