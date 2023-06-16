realme India recently unveiled the realme 11 Pro Series 5G smartphones in India which include the two latest smartphones – the realme 11 Pro+ 5G, the higher-end variant, and the realme 11 Pro 5G. Today, the realme 11 Pro 5G goes live on sale starting at ₹22,499 with offers. Yesterday, the realme 11 Pro+ 5G went on its first sale and the company today announced that over 60,000 units of realme 11 Pro+ 5G were sold on the first day and made the highest first-sales record in ₹25,000+ price segment.

realme India tweeted, “Today’s the day to own the magical curve! The #realme11Pro5G, starting at ₹22,499*, goes live on sale today at 12 noon. Experience the full force of innovation with #realme. #CurvedDisplayNextLevel @Flipkart Head here: https://bit.ly/43vIUOW”.

The realme 11 Pro 5G is launched at ₹23,999 while the price for the realme 11 Pro+ 5G starts at ₹27,999. Both smartphones are the newest entrants in the realme family and they both use a premium Vegan Leather design, 120 Hz Curved Vision 10-bit AMOLED display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

The upper-variant, realme 11 Pro+ 5G is the world’s first 200 MP OIS camera with a 4x SuperZoom while the other highlights include 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and runs on the Android 13 with realme UI 4.0 on top. The realme 11 Pro 5G on the other hand uses a 100 MP OIS camera, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, and runs the realme UI 4.0.

The price for the realme 11 Pro 5G starts at ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and ₹27,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone is available for sale starting from today i.e. 16 June 2023 at 12 PM (first sale) on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and in stores near you. Offers include an instant discount of up to ₹1,500 on HDFC, ICICI SBI bank cards. Exchange offers are available as well.

