ASUS is set to launch the ROG Ally in India soon, ASUS has officially unveiled the ROG Ally in the US, and now it’s coming to India. The ASUS ROG Ally is the company’s first portable handheld gaming device that runs Microsoft Windows 11. Today, ASUS ROG India tweeted, “Get ready for gaming that never stops.​​ #ComingSoon”.

The ASUS ROG Ally will be the first Windows 11-based handheld gaming device in the country. The company hasn’t yet revealed any details of its upcoming gaming device, however, we can expect it to be launched soon in the coming months. This is good news for gamers who want a portable gaming experience.

Get ready for gaming that never stops.​​#ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/wIJm8M5y15 — ASUS ROG IN (@ASUS_ROG_IN) June 15, 2023

The ASU ROG Ally is a 7-inch handheld gaming device based on Windows 11 operating system with a 1080p screen resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 series processors. The ROG Ally(2023) RC71L comes in Ryzen Z1 Extreme and the Ryzen Z1 variants, the specifications are as the two models introduced in the US.

About the specs, the ROG Ally equips AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor with Zen4 architecture, 4nm process, 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB total cache, and is clocked up to a 5.10 GHz boost. The CPU is paired with an AMD Radeon GPU – AMD RDNA 3, 12 CUs, up to 8.6 Teraflops, and clocked up to 2.7 GHz.

Another variant equips the AMD Ryzen Z1 Processor with Zen4 architecture, 4nm process, 6 cores, 12 threads, 22 MB total cache, and is clocked up to a 4.90 GHz boost. The CPU is paired with an AMD Radeon GPU – AMD RDNA 3, 4 CUs, up to 2.8 Teraflops, and clocked up to 2.5 GHz.

Both variants have a TDP of 9 – 30 Watts and 40 WHrs battery (4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion) with support for 65W AC fast charging, and pack as much as 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM on board (6,400 MT/s dual channel) with 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD (2230).

