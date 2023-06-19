As we know, Nothing is launching its Phone (2) next month, Founder Carl Pei confirmed that Nothing’s new USB Type-C cable will have a transparent design. Carl Pei tweeted, “Man our new USB Type-C cable is *nice*” along with an image revealing the new design of the Type-C cable.

Man our new USB Type-C cable is *nice* — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 19, 2023

The Type-C cable will come in a new silver-finish transparent head which should match the phone’s see-through design along with a Nothing branding on it. As per the image, the color of the USB cable will be White while the head will be made transparent.

The upcoming smartphone will be bundled with a new type of USB cable design if the company isn’t planning to sell it as an additional accessory. We also don’t know if the Phone (2) will come with a charger in the box. For now, we can assume that this cable will be provided in the Phone (2)’s box.

A couple of weeks ago, Nothing also announced that the upcoming Phone (2) will be manufactured in India to meet the needs of the Indian market. This follows the Phone (1), the company’s previous model, which was also manufactured in India at a facility located in Tamil Nadu.

Last month, Pei confirmed that Nothing is launching the Phone (2) in July and will feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and a 4,700 mAh battery. Nothing has already revealed some specifications for the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) including its recycled materials design, a 6.7-inch display (0.15-inch larger screen than the predecessor), up to 3 years of Android OS upgrades, and 4 years of security updates.

The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be priced under ₹40,000 in India. To remind you, the Nothing Phone (1) was launched at ₹32,999 for its base variant 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage going up to ₹38,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The company plans to launch the smartphone in the United States, along with other countries. The phone will be available for purchase in India on Flipkart just like the Nothing Phone (1) and its earbuds.