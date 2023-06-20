ASUS India has launched its latest AiO series desktop PC in India, the ASUS AiO A5 (A5402) is an All-in-One desktop PC that runs Microsoft Windows 11 and is sized at 23.8 inches. ASUS AiO A5 (A5402) is powered by the 13th generation Intel Core i5 processor with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB NVMe SSD and comes with stereo speakers + subwoofer, wireless keyboard, and mouse.

ASUS AiO A5 (A5402) is an All-in-One desktop PC that offers a compact form factor with ultra-thin screen bezels and weighs about 7.20 kg (15.87 lbs) on Normal Stand and 8.90 kg (19.62 lbs) on HAS Stand with a thickness ranging 5.7 cm ~ 20.1 cm. It comes in a single Black color variant.

The ASUS AiO A5 (A5402) equips a 23.8-inch NanoEdge display with a Backlit-LED IPS panel and Anti-glare protection. Furthermore, the display offers a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 88% screen-to-body ratio, 250 nits brightness, and sRGB 100% color gamut.

The ASUS AiO A5 (A5402) is powered by a fast Intel Core i5-1340P CPU clocked up to 2.2 GHz with a base clock at 1.9 GHz, 12 cores, 16 threads, and 12 MB Cache. The CPU is laced with Intel UHD Graphics for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks.

Moreover, the AiO A5 has as much as 16 GB LPDDR4 RAM and 512 GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage and without HDD. The desktop runs on Microsoft Windows 11 Home (Single Language) with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021. It is powered by a 120W AC Adapter (20V DC, 6.0A output) and comes with 100 – 240V AC 50/60GHz universal input.

The ASUS AiO A5 (A5402) comes with a 720p HD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello with privacy shutter, a wireless optical mouse, a wireless grey keyboard, a built-in speaker + subwoofer, built-in array microphone with ASUS AI noise-canceling technology, a Smart Amplifier (3.16x-louder, distortion-free sound) and supports Dolby Atmos.

For connectivity and network, the ASUS AiO A5 comes with 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x Thunderbolt 4 supports (display/power delivery), 1x 2-in-1 card reader SD/MMC – as side ports. The rear ports offer 1x Kensington lock, 1x DC-in, 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, 1x HDMI out 2.1b, 1x HDMI in 1.4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A. It also has Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) (Dual band) 2 x 2 and Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card.

Speaking at the launch Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “We at ASUS are happy to keep making better all-in-one PCs. The A5 series is a great example of how we improve the user’s multimedia experience with more style and features. We know that many people work from home or anywhere these days, so we want to offer computers that fit their lifestyle and needs.”

The ASUS AiO A5 series (A5402) desktop is priced at ₹94,990 and is available from today i.e. 20th June 2023 on ASUS’s official online store (e-store), ASUS exclusive stores, Flipkart, Amazon India, and ASUS authorized retailers.

ASUS AiO A5 (A5402) Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹94,990

₹94,990 Availability: 20th June 2023 on ASUS’s official online store (e-store), ASUS exclusive stores, Flipkart, Amazon India, and ASUS authorized retailers.

20th June 2023 on ASUS’s official online store (e-store), ASUS exclusive stores, Flipkart, Amazon India, and ASUS authorized retailers. Offers: TBD

