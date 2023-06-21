ASUS has finally announced the ROG Ally in India after teasing the device recently and this is the first Windows 11-based handheld gaming device from the brand. The ASUS ROG Ally is the company’s first portable handheld gaming device running Microsoft Windows 11 and is powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme. This is good news for gamers who want a portable desktop gaming experience.

ASUS India tweeted, “Are you prepared for chaos, control, and power? Don’t miss out on the first chance to get the ultimate gaming ally, catch the flash sale on @Flipkart – 7th of July. #playALLYourgames #ASUSROGAlly #ASUS #ROGIndia #FlipkartIndia #GamingConsole #ROGALLY #FlashSale #FlipkartUnique”

The ASU ROG Ally is a 7-inch handheld gaming device based on Windows 11 operating system. It features a 7-inch IPS Full HD resolution touchscreen (1920 x 1080 pixels) with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include a 16:9 aspect ratio, 7ms response time, 500 nits brightness, sRGB: 100% Color Gamut, AMD FreeSync Premium, 10-point multi-touch with glossy finish screen, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DXC and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The ROG ALly is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with a whopping 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM on board (6,400 MT/s dual channel) with 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD (2230). The AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme is a high-end notebook processor having a Zen4 architecture manufactured in a 4nm process with 8 cores, 16 threads, and a 24 MB total cache. The processor is clocked up to a 5.10 GHz (boost) and is paired with an AMD Radeon GPU – AMD RDNA 3, 12 CUs, up to 8.6 Teraflops, and clocked up to 2.7 GHz.

The device has a TDP of 9 – 30 Watts and packs a 40 WHrs battery (4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion) with support for 65W AC Type-C fast charging (20V DC, 3.25A – output, 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal input). Other features include a built-in dedicated controller, a 2-speaker stereo system with Smart Amplifier Technology and Dolby Atmos support, a built-in array microphone with AI noise-canceling technology, and Hi-Res certification.

It also comes with a built-in fingerprint sensor, Microsoft Pluton security processor, AURA SYNC, Xbox Game Pass, dedicated Armoury Crate button, 2 x assignable grip buttons, HD haptics feedback, and 6-Axis IMU gyroscope. The connectivity and ports include a 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x ROG XG Mobile Interface, USB Type-C combo port with USB 3.2 Gen2 and DisplayPort 1.4 support, 1x card reader (microSD UHS-II type), Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) (Triple band) 2 x 2, and Bluetooth 5.2.

ASUS ROG Ally Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 7-inch touchscreen (10-point multi-touch) IPS display, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time, 16:9 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, sRGB 100% color gamut, AMD FreeSync Premium, glossy finish screen, Corning Gorilla Glass DXC Coating, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

7-inch touchscreen (10-point multi-touch) IPS display, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time, 16:9 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, sRGB 100% color gamut, AMD FreeSync Premium, glossy finish screen, Corning Gorilla Glass DXC Coating, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection Software: Microsoft Windows 11 Home

Microsoft Windows 11 Home CPU: 4nm AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, Zen4 architecture, 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB total cache, up to 5.10 GHz (boost) clock speed, 9W – 30W TDP

4nm AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, Zen4 architecture, 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB total cache, up to 5.10 GHz (boost) clock speed, 9W – 30W TDP GPU: AMD Radeon GPU (AMD RDNA 3, 12 CUs, up to 8.6 Teraflops, up to 2.7 GHz clock speed

AMD Radeon GPU (AMD RDNA 3, 12 CUs, up to 8.6 Teraflops, up to 2.7 GHz clock speed Memory: 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (6,400 MT/s dual channel)

16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (6,400 MT/s dual channel) Storage: 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD (2230)

512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD (2230) Keyboard & Mouse: N/A – touchscreen

N/A – touchscreen Audio: Built-in 2-speaker stereo system, Smart Amplifier Technology, Dolby Atmos support, built-in array microphone, AI noise-canceling technology, Hi-Res certification

Built-in 2-speaker stereo system, Smart Amplifier Technology, Dolby Atmos support, built-in array microphone, AI noise-canceling technology, Hi-Res certification Connectivity & Network: 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack, 1x ROG XG mobile interface, USB Type-C combo port with USB 3.2 Gen2 and DisplayPort 1.4 support, 1x card reader (microSD UHS-II type), Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) (Triple band) 2 x 2, Bluetooth 5.2

1x 3.5mm combo audio jack, 1x ROG XG mobile interface, USB Type-C combo port with USB 3.2 Gen2 and DisplayPort 1.4 support, 1x card reader (microSD UHS-II type), Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) (Triple band) 2 x 2, Bluetooth 5.2 Others: fingerprint sensor, Microsoft Pluton security processor, AURA SYNC, Xbox Game Pass, dedicated Armoury Crate button, 2 x assignable grip buttons, HD haptics feedback, 6-Axis IMU gyroscope

fingerprint sensor, Microsoft Pluton security processor, AURA SYNC, Xbox Game Pass, dedicated Armoury Crate button, 2 x assignable grip buttons, HD haptics feedback, 6-Axis IMU gyroscope Battery: 40 WHrs battery (4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion)

40 WHrs battery (4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion) Power Adapter: 65W AC Type-C fast charging (20V DC, 3.25A – output, 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal input)

65W AC Type-C fast charging (20V DC, 3.25A – output, 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal input) Dimensions: 28.0 cm x 11.1 cm x 2.12 cm ~ 3.24 cm

28.0 cm x 11.1 cm x 2.12 cm ~ 3.24 cm Weight: 608g (1.34 lbs)

The price for the ASUS ROG Ally is ₹69,990 for the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor variant with 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. The ASUS ROG Ally will go on flash sale on 7th July 2023 on Flipkart and will be available exclusively from 12th July 2023 on ASUS’s official online store (e-store), ASUS exclusive stores, and Flipkart.

ASUS ROG Ally Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹69,990 (AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD)

₹69,990 (AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD) Availability: 7th July 2023 (flash sale) on Flipkart, 12th July 2023 (regular sale) on ASUS’s official online store (e-store), ASUS exclusive stores, and Flipkart.

7th July 2023 (flash sale) on Flipkart, 12th July 2023 (regular sale) on ASUS’s official online store (e-store), ASUS exclusive stores, and Flipkart. Offers: TBD

Know More About ASUS ROG Ally on ASUS.com