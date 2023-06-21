Honor India has launched the HONOR Pad X8 Android tablet in India at an introductory price of ₹11,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The HONOR Pad X8 features a 10.1-inch IPS screen with a 7.5mm slim metallic design, dual stereo speakers, a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 5,100 mAh battery, and more.

The HONOR Pad X8 is a 10.1-inch midrange Android tablet with an aluminum alloy curved arc design, 7.55 mm Isometric thin bezels, and weighs about 460 grams. It comes in a single Blue Hour variant. The display is an IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels, 224 PPI pixel density), 80% screen-to-body ratio, 8-bit color depth (16.7M colors), and offers a standard 60 Hz refresh rate. It is certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light.

On the hardware side, it is equipped with a 12nm MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core SoC (MT8786) clocked up to 2.0 GHz (2x Cortex-A75 cores & 6x Cortex-A55 cores) with ARM Mali-G53 MC2 (950 MHz) GPU. It comes in 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB eMMC 5.1 onboard storage that expands via a microSD card up to 512 GB. It packs a 5,100 mAh non-removable battery with USB Type-C charging.

The HONOR Pad X8 runs on the HONOR MagicUI 6.1 based on Android 12 with features like multi-window, HONOR Share, HONOR Histen smart tuning, and more. The tablet also includes 1620 dual large-amplitude speakers with large 2.2cc sound cavities aided by HONOR Histen.

The cameras on the tablet are a single 5 MP f/2.2 on the rear side and a 2 MP f/2.2 on the front. The camera features such as HDR, time-lapse photography, timed photography, and selfie mirroring (front-facing). The connectivity options include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and GLONASS.

HONOR Pad X8 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 10.1-inch HONOR FullView Display, IPS LCD panel, Full HD+ resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels, 224 PPI pixel density), 8-bit color depth (16.7M colors), 60 Hz refresh rate, 80% screen-to-body ratio, aluminum alloy body, curved arc design, 7.55 mm Isometric Thin Bezel, 460 grams weight (with battery)

10.1-inch HONOR FullView Display, IPS LCD panel, Full HD+ resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels, 224 PPI pixel density), 8-bit color depth (16.7M colors), 60 Hz refresh rate, 80% screen-to-body ratio, aluminum alloy body, curved arc design, 7.55 mm Isometric Thin Bezel, 460 grams weight (with battery) Software: Honor MagicUI 6.1, Android 12

Honor MagicUI 6.1, Android 12 CPU: 12nm MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core SoC (MT8786) clocked up to 2.0 GHz (2x Cortex-A75 cores & 6x Cortex-A55 cores)

12nm MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core SoC (MT8786) clocked up to 2.0 GHz (2x Cortex-A75 cores & 6x Cortex-A55 cores) GPU: ARM Mali-G53 MC2 (950 MHz)

ARM Mali-G53 MC2 (950 MHz) Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM

4 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 64 GB eMMC 5.1 onboard storage, microSD card support up to 512 GB

64 GB eMMC 5.1 onboard storage, microSD card support up to 512 GB Main Camera: 5 MP f/2.2

5 MP f/2.2 Selfie Camera: 2 MP f/2.2

2 MP f/2.2 Camera Features: HDR, time-lapse photography, timed photography, selfie mirroring (front-facing)

HDR, time-lapse photography, timed photography, selfie mirroring (front-facing) Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS Others: 1620 dual large-amplitude speakers with large 2.2cc sound cavities, HONOR Histen smart tuning

1620 dual large-amplitude speakers with large 2.2cc sound cavities, HONOR Histen smart tuning Battery: 5,100 mAh

5,100 mAh Colors: Blue Hour

The HONOR Pad X8 is priced at ₹11,999 as an introductory offer for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and will be available from tomorrow i.e. 22nd June 2023 on Amazon India. The limited-period launch offer includes a free flip cover for the HONOR Pad X8. The HONOR Pad X8 is already available in 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant at ₹10,999 on Amazon India.

HONOR Pad X8 Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹11,999 (introductory price) – 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant.

₹11,999 (introductory price) – 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. Availability: 22nd June 2023 on Amazon India.

22nd June 2023 on Amazon India. Offers: Free HONOR Pad X8 flip cover for a limited period as a part of the launch offer.

Know More About HONOR Pad X8 on HiHonor.com/in

Get HONOR Pad X8 on Amazon India

Get HONOR Pad X8 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage) on Amazon India