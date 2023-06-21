realme narzo 60 Series is all set to launch in India soon, realme narzo India has confirmed the launch with the #Missionnarzo hashtag teasing the launch of its upcoming narzo smartphones. As per the company, the narzo 60 Series smartphones will unlock infinite capacity meaning they could come in larger storage variants.

realme narzo India tweeted, “Embark on #Missionnarzo to unlock infinite capacity. Get ready to break the bounds. Stay tuned: http://bit.ly/42Leffr”. It also adds, “Brace yourself for the future of next-gen & bounce into infinite possibilities with the #realmenarzo.”

Another tweet from realme narzo India says, “Incoming Classified Message: for #realmenarzo’s eyes only. Mission Report: Safe journey complete, landing is a success. Next Steps: Research commencing. Stay Tuned: http://bit.ly/42Leffr End Of Message @amazonIN”.

Embark on #Missionnarzo to unlock infinite capacity. Get ready to break the bounds. Stay tuned: https://t.co/p3S6CvsGUg pic.twitter.com/3PCHOKzDLc — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) June 20, 2023

Incoming Classified Message: for #realmenarzo's eyes only. Mission Report: Safe journey complete, landing is a success. Next Steps: Research commencing. Stay Tuned: https://t.co/p3S6CvsGUg End Of Message @amazonIN pic.twitter.com/FcOC94ijmG — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) June 21, 2023

According to the Amazon Specials narzo teaser, the narzo 60 Series smartphones will have the biggest storage capacity storing over 2,50,000 photos. This could mean the narzo 60 smartphones will likely get a 256 GB storage variant.

As per the rumors and listings, the realme narzo 60 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC with a whopping 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. In addition, it may feature a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, a 64 MP primary camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The narzo 60 series will also be sold on Amazon India as well as realme.com/in. More details about the narzo 60 Series will be revealed tomorrow i.e. on 22nd June 2023 and closer to the launch. Expect the smartphones to be launched earlier in the next month.

