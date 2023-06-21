Xiaomi India recently launched its latest Android tablet alongside the Redmi Buds 4 Active, and today Xiaomi Pad 6 finally goes on sale with a starting price of ₹23,999 including offers. The Xiaomi Pad 6 highlights its 6.51mm ultra slim design, a large 11-inch 2.8K display with 144 Hz variable refresh rate, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 CPU, quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a huge 8,840 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, along with its keyboard dock, and 2nd gen Xiaomi Smart Pen.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 comes in two color variants – Mist Blue, and Graphite Grey colors and is available in two RAM and storage variants i.e. 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage priced at ₹26,999 and 8 GB RAM & 256 GB storage priced at ₹28,999. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is available on mi.com, Xiaomi retail stores, and Amazon India. Offers include a discount of ₹3,000 on ICICI bank cards. For its accessories, the price for the Xiaomi Keyboard is ₹4,999 with ₹1,499 for its Cover, and the price for its 2nd gen Xiaomi Smart Pen is ₹5,999.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is a flagship-grade Android tablet featuring an 11-inch display and a 6.51 mm ultra-slim metallic design. The tablet features two connecting accessories including a new 2nd-gen Xiaomi Smart Pen and a keyboard dock. It also comes with quad stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and quad microphones.

The front side has an 11-inch (27.94cm) IPS display with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), a resolution of 2.8K+ (2880 x 1800 pixels, 309 ppi pixel density), a fast 144 Hz variable refresh rate with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10. The Xiaomi Pad 6 packs an 8,840 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging (100% in 100 minutes) and runs on the MIUI 14 for Pad based on Android 13.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC clocked up to 3.2 GHz and is paired with Adreno 650 GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. Cameras include a 13 MP f/2.2 single shooter on the rear side supporting 4K video recording and an LED flash while the front side has an 8 MP selfie camera.

