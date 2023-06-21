After relaunching the game in India on 29th May, the South Korean video game developer, Krafton, has announced its partnership with the French supercar maker Bugatti to bring exclusive cars to the BGM (Battlegrounds Mobile India) bringing in two Bugatti Veyron supercars in the game.

BGMI has added two cars – Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse and Bugatti La Voiture Noire supercars in addition to the secret color themes and themed Bugatti ornament and parachute. Players can get the new Bugatti experience from 20th June to 6th August.

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire was unveiled to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary and was created in homage to the famous long-lost Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic. The Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, is one of the fastest and most powerful production roadsters in the world.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA says, “Revv up the engines and get ready for the drive of a lifetime in the all-new Bugatti! 🔥What are you waiting for? Drop in now! 🪂 #BGMI #GetBack #IndiaKiHeartbeat”. Here’s a BGMI x BUGATTI official YouTube video by BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA revealing the two Bugatti Veyron supercars in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India).

The Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) relaunched in India after almost a year of ban. India’s popular mobile game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which was previously known as PUBG Mobile India, returned after the ban while the game was already available for a preload on Saturday 27th May for Android users before the official launch.