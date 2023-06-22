motorola razr 40 Ultra is set to launch in India on 3rd July, Motorola India has confirmed the launch of its upcoming flip phone on their official website motorola.in, and also teased the launch with the hashtag #InternationalYogaDay in a tweet. The motorola razr 40 Ultra will be their latest flip-style flagship smartphone in the country.

Motorola India tweeted, “Just #razr40ultra bending limits on #InternationalYogaDay. Tag the friends who could use this flexible partner. #FlipTheScript”. Another tweet said, “We change the pace with the #RazrRevolution2023 and take you through yet another journey, time we #FlipTheScript with a fashionista and super host @SakshmaSr. #MotorolaRazr40Ultra coming soon to India on amazon, http://motorola.in and leading retail stores. Stay Tuned”. The motorola razr 40 Ultra will be sold on Amazon India and leading retail stores.

Just #razr40ultra bending limits on #InternationalYogaDay. Tag the friends who could use this flexible partner. #FlipTheScript pic.twitter.com/NOrzNE1X2k — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 21, 2023

We change the pace with the #RazrRevolution2023 and take you through yet another journey, time we #FlipTheScript with a fashionista and super host @SakshmaSr. #MotorolaRazr40Ultra coming soon to India on amazon, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo and leading retail stores. Stay Tuned pic.twitter.com/G6Pg8SuCH1 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 22, 2023

According to the teaser image, the motorola razr 40 Ultra will be the world’s first smartphone with the largest external display and the world’s slimmest flip phone from the brand in addition to its flagship-grade specifications. The motorola razr 40 Ultra is already available in the global markets and now it’s coming to India next month. The motorola razr 40 Ultra will likely compete with the OPPO and Samsung counterparts.

The motorola razr 40 Ultra will equip a 6.9-inch FHD+ foldable LTPO pOLED inner screen with a 1 – 165 Hz refresh rate while the external display will use a 3.6-inch FHD+ pOLED with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The flip phone will come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on both the front and the back.

About the internals, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 12 MP primary camera with OIS support, a 13 MP ultra-wide + macro camera, and a selfie camera of 32 MP on the front. On the battery side, the phone will pack a 3800 mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging support in addition to wireless charging.

It will feature the slimmest creaseless gapless design with a 7000 series aluminum frame and will be available in Infinite Black, Glacier Blue versions, and Viva Magenta which is a Vegan leather finish variant. More details about the motorola razr 40 Ultra and its pricing will be available soon after the launch.