Earlier this week, Founder Carl Pei confirmed that Nothing’s new USB Type-C cable will have a transparent design, and as we know Nothing Phone (2) is launching next month. Nothing has added more details about the Phone (2)’s new USB Type-C cable design revealing that it took them two years to develop.

The new Nothing Cable C-C. Two years in the making and originally planned to launch alongside Phone (1). For us at Nothing, the little things matter. A cable is a pure functional product; not many companies are willing to pay attention to make it better. What took us so long?➡️… pic.twitter.com/ml3QKvOknY — Nothing (@nothing) June 21, 2023

Nothing tweeted, “The new Nothing Cable C-C. Two years in the making and originally planned to launch alongside Phone (1). For us at Nothing, the little things matter. A cable is a pure functional product; not many companies are willing to pay attention to make it better.”

Nothing said that the cable was initially supposed to launch last year alongside the Nothing Phone (1), however, the implementation was difficult to manufacture. “A cable head looks pretty simple from the outside. It’s easy to cover the internal structure with an opaque cover. Our team built over 20 design concepts, many of which were rejected by our partners as it was deemed too difficult to manufacture”, said Nothing.

Nothing has ditched the traditional cable design and brings the transparent shell that uses an industry-first molding process to create a seamless iron shell, stretching the material four times and annealing it at more than 1,000 degrees three times.

The shell uses sandblasting, pre-plating, and electroless plating to keep them scratch-free. The Nothing Cable C-C passed over 25 tests including strict plugging and unplugging, salt spray, and current resistance. The cable has been tested for bending and passing more than 16,000 times, 60% beyond industry standards.

The Type-C cable will come in a new silver-finish transparent head which should match the phone’s see-through design along with a Nothing branding on it. The upcoming Phone (2) will be bundled with a new type of USB cable design if the company isn’t planning to sell it as an additional accessory.

A few weeks ago, Nothing said the Phone (2) will be manufactured in India to meet the needs of the Indian market. Last month, Pei confirmed that Nothing is launching the Phone (2) in July and will feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and a 4,700 mAh battery. Nothing has already revealed some specifications for the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) including its recycled materials design, a 6.7-inch display (0.15-inch larger screen than the predecessor), up to 3 years of Android OS upgrades, and 4 years of security updates.

The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be priced under ₹40,000 in India. To remind you, the Nothing Phone (1) was launched at ₹32,999 for its base variant 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage going up to ₹38,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The company plans to launch the smartphone in the United States, along with other countries. The phone will be available for purchase in India on Flipkart just like the Nothing Phone (1) and its earbuds.