OnePlus Nord Buds 2r is launching in India on the 5th of July, OnePlus has confirmed the launch of its latest wireless earbuds with a teaser on Amazon India. The Nord Buds 2r will be a tone-down variant of the upper model OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is priced at ₹2,999 and is available on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select partner stores. However, it is likely to be priced lesser than that of its sibling and to be sold in the above stores.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is the company’s 2nd generation Nord Series earbuds launched alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, and now OnePlus is going to launch another Nord Series earbuds preferably in the affordable category. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is the successor to the last year’s OnePlus Nord Buds highlighting its 25 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), 36 hours of music playback, 10-min quick charging, Dolby Atmos support, and more. However, the Nord Buds 2r is not expected to come with an ANC, but ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation).

As per the teaser from OnePlus, the Nord Buds 2r will come in two colors – Blue and Black and will flaunt a similar in-ear design and a matte finish casing. OnePlus said it will reveal more details of the Nord Buds 2r including its drivers, noise cancellation, battery life, and connectivity on 27th June, 29th June, 1st July, and 3rd July respectively.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹1,999 (Expected)

₹1,999 (Expected) Availability: 16th July 2023 (Expected) on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select partner stores.

Speaking of its upper-end sibling – the OnePlus Nord Buds 2, it’s a midrange TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds featuring titanium coated 12.4 mm drivers using N52 neodymium magnets. The Nord Buds 2 uses a matte finish flat-case design made from eco-friendly recycled materials, an IP55 dust and water-resistant design (buds), and comes in two – Thunder Gray and Lightning White colors.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offers ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) that can eliminate up to 25 dB of ambient noise. The earbuds support dual mics, Dolby Atmos + Dirac Tuner, and offers Sound Master Equalizer via the Hey Melody app. Other features include Transparency mode, 94ms low latency mode for gaming, Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.3, touch controls, in-ear detection, and supports full features via the Hey Melody app.

The earbuds support USB Type-C charging with 10-minute quick charging that delivers 5 hours of music playback and charges fully in 60 minutes (earbuds) / 90 minutes (earbuds + case). OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offers 7 hours of music playback (earbuds) and 36 hours (with case) on a single charge with ANC off and 5 hours (earbuds) and 27 hours (with case) with ANC on.

