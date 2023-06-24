OnePlus India has revealed its first teaser for the upcoming Nord Series smartphones. According to an official teaser shared on OnePlus India’s official website and Amazon India, two new OnePlus Nord smartphones are set to launch in India soon in July. The two Nords could be OnePlus Nord 3 5G and possibly the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G.

The teaser hasn’t revealed the names of the Nord smartphones, however, they are expected to be the OnePlus Nord 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. OnePlus says the upcoming Nord smartphones will offer a fast and smooth experience. In addition to that, the smartphones will also feature an Alert Slider to take control of the volume and notifications.

The teaser also doesn’t mention any launch dates but says coming soon in July. OnePlus Nord Buds 2r is also launching in India on the 5th of July, OnePlus has confirmed the launch of its latest wireless earbuds with a teaser on Amazon India. It is expected that the company will launch the new Nords alongside the Nord Buds 2r.

For the specifications and features, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC with 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, and an ARM Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. The display is expected to be a 6.74-inch 10-bit AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,450 nits peak brightness. It is also expected to be using a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.

