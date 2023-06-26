Nothing has already started teasing the Phone (2) and its USB Type-C cable ahead of the 11th July launch, now the company has officially confirmed that Nothing Phone (2) will be up for pre-orders on 29th June in India with exclusive offers. The Phone (2) pre-order starts from 29th June at 12 PM onwards on Flipkart, users who pre-order the Phone (2) can benefit from the exclusive offers before the launch.

Nothing Phone (2) – Exclusive Pre-Order Offers

The pre-order offers for the Nothing Phone (2) in India include the following.

50% off on Nothing Ear (stick)

50% off on Nothing accessories package

Instant cashback with leading banks

How To Pre-Order Nothing Phone (2)

Step 1: Head to the Nothing Phone (2) pre-order page on Flipkart.

Head to the Nothing Phone (2) pre-order page on Flipkart. Step 2: Pay a refundable ₹2,000 deposit to secure the order.

Pay a refundable ₹2,000 deposit to secure the order. Step 3: Come back between 11th July at 9 PM and 20th July at 11:59 PM.

Come back between 11th July at 9 PM and 20th July at 11:59 PM. Step 4: Choose the variant you want.

Choose the variant you want. Step 5: Pay the remaining balance and claim the exclusive pre-order offers.

Pay the remaining balance and claim the exclusive pre-order offers. Step 6: Get Phone (2) before open sales begin.

This also indicates that the Nothing Phone (2) sales will begin on 21st July 2023 after the launch and it’s the same date the Phone (1) went on sale last year.

This time around, the company is also planning to bring a newly designed USB Type-C cable along with Nothing Phone (2). The Type-C cable will come in a new silver-finish transparent head along with a Nothing branding on it. Founder Carl Pei confirmed that Nothing’s new USB Type-C cable will have a transparent design and later Nothing revealed more details of its new USB Type-C cable design.

The Nothing Phone (2) is confirmed to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 4,700 mAh battery, a recycled materials design, a 6.7-inch display, up to 3 years of Android OS upgrades, and 4 years of security updates. Nothing said the Phone (2) will be manufactured in India to meet the needs of the Indian market.

The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be priced under ₹40,000 in India. To remind you, the Nothing Phone (1) was launched at ₹32,999 for its base variant 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage going up to ₹38,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The phone will be available for purchase in India on Flipkart just like the Nothing Phone (1) and its earbuds.

Source 1 | Source 2