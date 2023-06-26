OPPO Reno10 Series 5G smartphones are coming to India, OPPO India has confirmed the launch of its Reno10 Series 5G in the country soon. The OPPO Reno10 Series 5G includes three smartphones – OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G, OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G, and OPPO Reno10 5G. OPPO has also teased the launch with a tweet stylized as ’10’ for the upcoming Reno10 Series 5G smartphones.

OPPO India has revealed some features and highlights of the smartphones that include the industry’s first 64 MP telephoto portrait camera with OIS and Pro-Portrait Mode, a 3D curved screen, and comes in Glossy Purple and Silver Grey color variants.

The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G will come with a 64 MP telephoto portrait camera with OIS, a 50 MP primary camera with OIS utilizing the Sony IMX890 image sensor alongwith MariSilicon X NPU, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and will be available in Ice Blue and Silvery Grey colors variants.

The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G will come with a 32 MP telephoto portrait camera with OIS utilizing the flagship Sony IMX709 image sensor, a 50 MP primary camera with OIS utilizing the Sony IMX890 image sensor, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and will be available in Ice Blue and Silvery Grey colors variants.

The OPPO Reno10 5G, which will be a tone-down variant of its two siblings, will come with a 32 MP telephoto portrait camera, 120 Hz 3D curved screen, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and will be available in Ice Blue and Silvery Grey colors variants.

OPPO is running a lucky draw offer that allows you to stand a chance to win OPPO Reno10 Pro+, Enco TWS Earbuds, OPPO MH135 Type-C earphones, and coupons worth ₹500, ₹300, ₹100 starting from today i.e. 26th June and runs till 15th July. This also indicates that the Reno10 Series 5G smartphones could launch sometime in that week. More details of the OPPO Reno10 Series 5G will be revealed closer to the launch.

