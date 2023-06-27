As we know, Nothing Phone (2) is closer to its official launch on 11th July, the smartphone is teased to come with a feature called Glyph Ringtone Composer. The company has announced that it has partnered with Swedish House Mafia, a Swedish house music supergroup that has composed an exclusive Glyph Sound Pack for the upcoming Phone (2).

Nothing tweeted, “Nothing x Swedish House Mafia @swedishousemfia have composed an exclusive Glyph Sound Pack for Phone (2), giving you a taste of what’s coming up. With the new Glyph Composer, you can personalise and remix Swedish House Mafia’s custom sounds. Tap the pads to trigger different light and sound combinations and compose your own Glyph Ringtone. Phone (2) launches on 11 July”.

Nothing x Swedish House Mafia@swedishousemfia have composed an exclusive Glyph Sound Pack for Phone (2), giving you a taste of what's coming up. With the new Glyph Composer, you can personalise and remix Swedish House Mafia's custom sounds. Tap the pads to trigger different… pic.twitter.com/ODbtj04AAm — Nothing (@nothing) June 26, 2023

The Phone (2) will come with a new Glyph Composer that will let you personalize and remix Swedish House Mafia’s custom sounds. You can tap the pads to trigger different light and sound combinations and compose your own Glyph Ringtone, said Nothing. The Glyph Composer feature is also coming for the Phone (1), possibly with the new Nothing OS 2.0.

And of course, Glyph Composer is coming to Phone (1). ➡️ Learn more at https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 — Nothing (@nothing) June 26, 2023

The company has already started teasing the Phone (2) and its USB Type-C cable ahead of the 11th July launch. Recently, Nothing said the Phone (2) will be up for pre-orders on 29th June in India with exclusive offers. The pre-order also indicates that the Nothing Phone (2) sales will begin on 21st July 2023 after the launch and it’s the same date the Phone (1) went on sale last year.

This time around, the company is also planning to bring a newly designed USB Type-C cable along with Nothing Phone (2). The Type-C cable will come in a new silver-finish transparent head along with a Nothing branding on it. Founder Carl Pei confirmed that Nothing’s new USB Type-C cable will have a transparent design and later Nothing revealed more details of its new USB Type-C cable design.

The Nothing Phone (2) is confirmed to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 4,700 mAh battery, a recycled materials design, a 6.7-inch display, up to 3 years of Android OS upgrades, and 4 years of security updates. Nothing said the Phone (2) will be manufactured in India to meet the needs of the Indian market.

The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be priced under ₹40,000 in India. To remind you, the Nothing Phone (1) was launched at ₹32,999 for its base variant 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage going up to ₹38,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The phone will be available for purchase in India on Flipkart just like the Nothing Phone (1) and its earbuds.

Source 1 | Source 2