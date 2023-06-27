The popular messaging app, Telegram will soon introduce its own version of Stories. Yes! Telegram will have a Stories feature soon, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov recently revealed. The Telegram Stories feature is currently in its final testing phase and is set to be released in early July.

The decision was made in response to numerous requests from users, as over half of the feature requests received by Telegram were about Stories. Initially, Telegram was hesitant because Stories are already popular on other platforms. However, the company ultimately decided to listen to its users and bring something new to the table. The upcoming Stories feature on Telegram will have some special and distinctive aspects.

Regarding the announcement, Du Rove, Founder and CEO of Telegram, said, “For years, our users have been asking us to implement Stories in Telegram. More than half of all feature requests that we receive are related to Stories.

Initially, we were against this since Stories are already everywhere. However, Telegram wouldn’t be Telegram if we didn’t listen to our users and didn’t innovate on existing formats.

Overall, following our internal tests of Stories, even the skeptics on our team started to appreciate this feature. We can no longer imagine Telegram without it.”

The Telegram Stories will offer several unique aspects including,

Privacy and Customization

Telegram’s upcoming Stories feature will give users complete control over who can see their stories. They will have the option to make their stories visible to either Everyone, Contacts (with exceptions), a select group of Contacts, or a list of Close Friends. This ensures that users have full control over their story’s audience.

Compact and Accessible UI

Stories will be conveniently located in an expandable section at the top of the chat list, allowing easy access without taking up valuable screen space. This streamlined design ensures a seamless user experience while navigating through chats.

Flexibility and Management

Telegram users will also have the ability to hide stories posted from specific contacts. By moving them to the Hidden list in the Contacts section, users can keep their main screen clean and prioritize the content that matters.

Creative Features and Dual Camera Support

Telegram’s upcoming Stories feature will offer users a bunch of cool editing tools for their photos and videos. In addition to that, users can also add captions, context, and links to their stories, as well as tag other people in it. Telegram Stories will also support dual camera functionality enabling users to capture moments using both the front and rear cameras at the same time.

Ephemerality and Profile Enhancement

Users will be able to decide how long their stories stay visible, ranging from 6 hours, 12 hours, 24 hours, or 48 hours. Alternatively, users can make their stories permanently visible on their profile page similar to Instagram’s Story highlights. Saving stories to the profile page will provide a more comprehensive and colorful representation of users, allowing others to explore their content and learn more about them.

The introduction of Stories on Telegram will not only enhance individual user experiences but also benefit channels. Telegram plans to enable the reposting of messages from channels to stories, leading to increased exposure and subscribers for channel owners.