TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G, which is the latest camera-centric smartphone from TECNO Mobile, gets a limited-period discount in India. The price is cut down by a flat ₹2,000, the discount will be available on all bank cards for a limited time until 30th June 2023 on Amazon India.

The regular price for the CAMON 20 Pro 5G starts at ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage while the new price for the CAMON 20 Pro 5G after the price cut will be ₹17,999 and ₹19,999 respectively.

TECNO CAMON 20 Series was recently launched in India, the three latest smartphones in the series include the CAMON 20, CAMON 20 Pro 5G, and the top-end CAMON 20 Premier 5G. The CAMON 20 Pro 5G stands out for its exceptional mobile photography capabilities with a 64 MP RGBW OIS primary camera.

The TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G includes a rear triple setup of 64 MP f/1.65 RGBW with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and P + G lens as the primary camera, 2 MP f/2.4 as the portrait camera, and 2 MP f/2.4 as the macro camera all aided by quad LED Ring flash.

The primary features of the CAMON 20 Pro 5G include a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage, 64 MP + 32 MP (rear + front) main cameras, 44W fast charging, and more. The smartphone also comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate and comes in Predawn Black, Serenity Blue, and Glacier Glow color variants.

TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Price In India & Availability

Price (Regular): ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage), ₹21,999 (8 GB RAM & 256 GB storage)

₹19,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage), ₹21,999 (8 GB RAM & 256 GB storage) Price (New): ₹17,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage), ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM & 256 GB storage)

₹17,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage), ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM & 256 GB storage) Offer: A flat ₹2,000 discount from 27th June 2023 to 30th June 2023

A flat ₹2,000 discount from 27th June 2023 to 30th June 2023 Availability: Amazon India

Buy TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G on Amazon India