Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is set to launch in India on 7th July, Samsung India has confirmed with a teaser on Amazon India. The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be their latest Galaxy M Series smartphone featuring a 120 Hz sAMOLED display, a 6,000 mAh battery, a 50 MP no-shake primary camera, 5G support, and more.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will use a 6.5-inch 120 Hz Super AMOLED display with Vision Booster technology. The Galaxy M34 5G will use a 5G chipset to support 5G SIM cards, and will also pack a 6,000 mAh battery that lasts up to 2 days.

In addition to that, the smartphone will come with a 50 MP no-shake camera on the rear side with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support, Monster Shot 2.0, and Nightography features, as well as, Fun Mode with 16 different built-in lens effects. The camera will also allow users to capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be sold on Amazon India, as well as, on Samsung India online store and offline stores. For pricing, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is expected to be priced under ₹20,000. The pricing will be announced during the launch on 7th July.

