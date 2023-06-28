realme narzo 60 Series launching in India on 6th July, realme narzo India confirmed with a tweet in addition to the #Missionnarzo teaser on Amazon India. The realme narzo 60 Series smartphones will come in a Premium Vegan Leather Design and will be sharing a similar design to the realme 11 Pro Series. The teaser also confirms a 100 MP rear camera and will come in Martian Orange color.

realme narzo India tweeted, “Elevate your style with the #realmenarzo60series5G. Experience next-gen features and a Premium Vegan Leather Design. Launching July 6th at 12 PM. @amazonIN #CurvelntoTheNext Know more: http://bit.ly/42Leffr.” It also added, “It’s time to #CurveIntoNext and enjoy a next-gen experience with the #realmenarzo60series5G.”

Elevate your style with the #realmenarzo60series5G. Experience next-gen features and a Premium Vegan Leather Design. Launching July 6th at 12 PM.@amazonIN #CurvelntoTheNext Know more: https://t.co/p3S6CvsGUg pic.twitter.com/D5jf9I5Nva — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) June 28, 2023

Earlier, the company said that the launch of its upcoming narzo 60 Series smartphones will unlock infinite capacity meaning they will come in larger storage variants. The realme narzo 60 Series smartphones will have the biggest storage capacity storing over 2,50,000 photos. The company has confirmed a whopping 1 TB of storage in the teaser as you can see in addition to the 61-degree curved display.

The narzo 60 series will also be sold on Amazon India as well as realme.com/in. More details about the narzo 60 Series could be revealed closer to its launch.

As per the rumors and listings, the realme narzo 60 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC with a whopping 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. In addition, it may feature a 90 Hz Super AMOLED display, a 64 MP primary camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Know More About realme narzo 60 Series on Amazon India