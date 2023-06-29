realme India is launching the realme Buds Wireless 3 soon in the country, the company has confirmed in a teaser on Amazon India that realme Buds Wireless 3, the successor to the realme Buds Wireless 2, will be revealed on 30th June at 12 PM. The teaser image boasts a White and Black color design of the upcoming neckband headset.

Regarding the variants, there will be two colors for realme Buds Wireless 3 – the White and Black color variant and the Black and Yellow color variant, which is being teased on Flipkart. The Amazon listing also reveals a 13.6 mm Dynamic Bass Driver for the neckband headset.

Amazon India also hints at the pricing, the headset will be priced under ₹2,999. Its predecessor, the realme Buds Wireless 2 was launched at a price of ₹2,299 in 2021, so we can expect similar pricing for the upcoming neckband headset.

The realme Buds Wireless 3 should possibly come with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) support as seen on its predecessor. The realme Buds Wireless 3 is also expected to come with Sony’s LDAC Hi-Res Audio codec, ANC (25 dB or better), and 88 ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode.

Teasers on Flipkart and Amazon mentioned that the realme Buds Wireless 3 will reveal on 30th June, however, a page on Amazon says that it will launch on 12th July ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale. More details on the wireless buds will be revealed soon on 30th June i.e. tomorrow.

