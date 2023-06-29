OPPO Enco Air3 Pro is set to launch in India on 10th July, a teaser on Amazon India confirms the launch date along with its Green color variant and noise canceling feature ahead of the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The OPPO Enco Air3 Pro will be the successor to last year’s OPPO Enco Air2 Pro.

The OPPO Enco Air3 Pro is expected to have a 49 dB ANC depth, LDAC, OPPO Alive Audio Spatial Sound Effect, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, 47 ms Ultra-Low Latency gaming, and support the Hey Melody app. Other features of the earbuds are expected to be revealed soon closer to the launch.

The OPPO Reno10 Series 5G smartphones are also coming to India, OPPO India has already confirmed the launch of its Reno10 Series 5G in the country soon. While the company has not officially mentioned any launch dates for the same, this hints at the launch of the Reno10 Series on 10th July, the OPPO Reno10 Series 5G smartphones are expected to launch alongside the OPPO Enco Air3 Pro.