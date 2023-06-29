Nothing Phone (2) design has been officially teased ahead of its 11th July launch, Nothing has showcased the Phone (2)’s back panel design in a tweet on Thursday, 29th June. Nothing tweeted, “Ahead of the curve. See you on 11 July for the official launch of Phone (2)” along with an image of the back design of the upcoming Phone (2).

Ahead of the curve. See you on 11 July for the official launch of Phone (2). pic.twitter.com/JxjhW0ExT9 — Nothing (@nothing) June 29, 2023

Nothing Phone (2) is already closer to its official launch and it’s up for pre-booking in India on Flipkart, users who pre-order the Phone (2) can benefit from the exclusive offers before the launch. The smartphone is a also teased to come with a feature called Glyph Ringtone Composer. The company has partnered with Swedish House Mafia to compose an exclusive Glyph Sound Pack for the upcoming Phone (2).

As per the image shared, the design of the Nothing Phone (2) will have a transparent back with glass cover similar to its predecessor with underlying LED lights. The image also confirms that the Phone (2) will get curved edges and frame.

This month, the company has also teased the Phone (2)’s new USB Type-C cable which will come in a new silver-finish transparent head along with a Nothing branding on it. Founder Carl Pei confirmed that Nothing’s new USB Type-C cable will have a transparent design and later Nothing revealed more details of its new USB Type-C cable design.

The Nothing Phone (2) is confirmed to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 4,700 mAh battery, a recycled materials design, a 6.7-inch display, up to 3 years of Android OS upgrades, and 4 years of security updates. Nothing said the Phone (2) will be manufactured in India to meet the needs of the Indian market.

The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be priced under ₹40,000 in India. To remind you, the Nothing Phone (1) was launched at ₹32,999 for its base variant 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage going up to ₹38,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.