Xiaomi’s new HyperOS is set to make its official debut, the CEO confirms. Lei Jun has officially confirmed that Xiaomi HyperOS will debut with its upcoming Xiaomi 14 Series. Lei Jun, the founder and CEO of Xiaomi, tweeted, “Today marks a historic moment. After years of collective work, our new operating system, #XiaomiHyperOS, is set to make its official debut on #Xiaomi14Series.”

Today marks a historic moment. After years of collective work, our new operating system, #XiaomiHyperOS, is set to make its official debut on #Xiaomi14Series. pic.twitter.com/bNJqIyD8y0 — Lei Jun (@leijun) October 17, 2023

The HyperOS will be Xiaomi’s new operating system which has been officially packaged for the Xiaomi 14 series, the first Xiaomi smartphone series to be equipped with. The HyperOS has been delivered to the factory and production has officially started, Jun said.

Earlier this month, rumors suggested that Xiaomi could end up replacing its MIUI with a redesigned interface. He confirmed that the the HyperOS will power the Xiaomi 14 series, the new smartphone lineup that will be the first to receive the new OS. The HyperOS will gradually replace the MIUI in older phones and tablets running it, he added. The new HyperOS will succeed the MIUI which is seen on Xiaomi-based smartphones and tablets.

It is not clear whether the reworked OS will be available for Xiaomi devices globally although the company has said that HyperOS will debut with the Xiaomi 14 series without much details on its design and features. It is expected that the Xiaomi 14 Series will be the first to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. We should wait for the company to announce more details soon or during the launch of its new flagships later this month.

