OnePlus Nord 3 5G is among the newest Nord smartphones and is also the top-of-the-line smartphone under its 3rd gen Nord Series. It highlights its super sleek 2.8D silk glass design, 120 Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, 50 MP Sony IMX890 camera, and 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, and runs on the OxygenOS 13.1. With the OxygenOS 13.1, you get all the added features and perks aside from the native ones from Android 13, so we have gathered a list of top OnePlus Nord 3 5G tips, tricks, quick shortcuts, gestures, and useful features for you to make the most out of it. Here they are.

Top OnePlus Nord 3 5G Tips, Tricks, Quick Shortcuts, Gestures, and Useful Features

1) Stop Apps From Using Wi-Fi/Data

This has been an underrated feature on smartphones, you are most likely to use the apps with internet enabled. One feature we saw on the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is the Wi-Fi control switch that allows you to control the Wi-Fi access for the apps that you’ve installed which can save you a lot of data. This feature can also be used if you want to be offline for some time, but don’t want to lose internet connectivity.

If you are unsure how much data is consumed by the data-hungry apps, you can simply put them on the blacklist and stop giving them data. This can be later changed many times, stop any app from using your phone’s Wi-Fi network, and completely block the internet access for the installed apps. There’s a kill switch for the internet connection on a per-app basis which you can use to block the internet connectivity for the apps that use unnecessary data in the background.

To control the Wi-Fi access for the apps, here’s what you need to do.

Go to Settings -> Apps -> Special app access -> Wi-Fi control.

From here, choose the apps that you want to stop or block the Wi-Fi access. Turn off the slider to disable the Wi-Fi for the specific app. Now check the app and see if it has internet access.

2) Take Scrolling Screenshots

While it’s easy to take screenshots using any of the methods – power button + volume down key or the simple three-finger swipe down, you can simply use the scroll button while you do it to take scrolling screenshots. OxygenOS has a built-in feature that allows you to take scrolling screenshots.

A scrolling screenshot is a long screenshot that records the scrolling screen to capture a much larger image than what you see on the screen. Scrolling screenshots is useful if you are saving an image of a long chat history, a long description, a document, or some information over the internet.

To take scrolling screenshots, use the same gesture that you use to take screenshots, once you see the preview of the screenshot at the bottom, tap on the Scroll button. Let it scroll automatically or use your fingers to swipe to the desired area and then tap Done.

3) Lock Individual Apps

As much as you choose to keep your phone locked, you should also lock installed apps for added security. Securing the individual apps adds a layer of security on top and it works on the OnePlus Nord 3 5G. You can lock each app using a Privacy password and unlock it with your fingerprint, face recognition, PIN, or pattern. Once you lock the apps, nobody but only you can access them with the desired authentication.

To lock individual apps, follow these steps.

Step 1: Head to Settings -> Password & Security -> Fingerprint and add fingerprints (if you haven’t). Once done, you will be shown a menu where you can choose to turn on the App Lock .

Step 2: Now go to Settings -> Privacy -> App Lock and turn on the slider, you will be asked to set up a privacy password.

Step 3: Choose the apps you want to lock using your fingerprints by using the slider.

That’s it, the apps will now be locked and secured with your fingerprints. Now try to open a secured app and you will be asked for authentication. Use your fingerprints to unlock the apps.

4) Quickly Launch Apps Via Fingerprint Scanner

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G has an in-display fingerprint scanner which also enables you to quickly launch apps or tasks just by holding on to it a bit more. Locking apps with fingerprints is one useful feature and saves you time if you want to quickly jump onto an app frequently without searching it on the homescreen or inside the app drawer.

With its fingerprint scanner, you can quickly launch the apps without unlocking the phone, all you need is a long press on the fingerprint scanner and swipe to the app or task you want to launch.

Once done, activate the quick launch feature by heading towards Settings -> Special features -> Quick Launch and turn on the slider.

and turn on the slider. Tap on Edit and choose the apps, tasks, or shortcuts you want to launch using the fingerprint scanner.

and choose the apps, tasks, or shortcuts you want to launch using the fingerprint scanner. Now press and hold the fingerprint scanner when the phone is locked and you will see a list of available shortcuts. Swipe on the app/task and release the finger, this will instantly launch the app/task.

Note: If you haven’t registered any fingerprints, this feature won’t work. Register your fingerprints by going to Settings-> Password & security -> Add fingerprint to add your fingerprints on the phone.

5) Change Fingerprint Animation Effect

You are most likely using the fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, and while using it, you can see the animation while unlocking the phone. This animation can be changed or customized from the Settings of your phone. Changing the fingerprint animation is easy, head to the Settings -> Wallpapers & style -> Fingerprint animation and choose from the different effects. Once you are done, lock the phone and test your new customization.

6) Get Ambient Light Effects

You can get amazing ambient light effects on the edges whenever you get a notification, call, or play music on your OnePlus Nord 3 5G. The OxygenOS 13 provides ambient lighting effects that enable the edges to glow when the screen is off. To do that, here’s what you need to do. Head to Settings -> Wallpapers & style -> Edge lighting and choose when to trigger the light effects i.e. on playing Music, incoming calls, or notifications.

Go to Settings -> Dynamic Effects -> Ambient light effects and choose your liking.

6) S plit Screen Using A Simple Gesture

This simple gesture allows you to split the screen and use two apps simultaneously which is very handy if you are multitasking on the phone. Say, you are chatting with your friends on WhatsApp, and at the same time, you are watching videos on YouTube. This handy trick can be among the underrated features of the phone, many people may not be using it, but rather they switch apps frequently instead of using both apps in split screen mode.

To use the Split screen feature, swipe up on the screen with three fingers to enter the Split screen mode and choose the app you want to use under Split mode. You can adjust the slider to resize the apps.

The split screen can be turned On or Off from the Settings menu.

Go to Settings -> Special features -> Split screen and set the slider as per your needs.

You can also use the feature – Flexible windows just below the Split screen for floating windows similar to what you have seen on desktops.

7) Take A Portion Of a Screenshot

Did you know you can also capture half screenshots or snap partially? If you are capturing the full screenshot and then cropping it to your liking, then you are doing the harder way, there’s already a simple trick to do. If you don’t want to take fullscreen screenshots, you can easily take partial screenshots by doing this simple trick. Unlike full screenshots, a partial screenshot or half screenshot gesture captures a portion of the screen and not fullscreen.

The partial screenshot gesture setting is already turned on by default on your OnePlus Nord 3 5G.

Go to Settings -> System Settings -> Gesture & motions and turn on the slider for Touch and hold with 3 fingers to take screenshot . This will enable the three-finger screenshot alongwith with the partial screenshot gesture.

To take partial screenshots, just tap and hold the three fingers on the screen for a second, and then swipe down on the screen. You are provided with a selection on the screen, choose the screen area to whatever you like, and take partial screenshots. Remember, you will have to hold the three fingers on the screen for a second and then swipe it down.

8) View Battery Percentage In The Status Bar

Aside from checking the network speed, the status bar also shows you the battery percentage which allows you to quickly check on the battery. This quick setting will put a percentage right next to the battery icon so that you can easily check if the phone needs to be charged before it’s dead.

To view the battery percentage in the status bar, simply go to Settings -> Notifications & Status bar -> Status bar -> Battery percentage and choose the desired option.

You can now view the percentage inside the battery or outside the battery depending on your chosen setting.

9) View Network Speed In Real-Time

Among the several OxygenOS 13 features, you have the option to view the Wi-Fi connection speed in real-time using its built-in trait. You can view the real-time internet speed in the status bar on the top of your OnePlus Nord 3 5G. The real-time internet speed indicator shows you the current speed of the internet that you get on your phone whether it’s 4G or 5G or connected to Wi-Fi.

Although not many of you use them, if you do need a speed check, then this is for you. When you are running slow on Wi-Fi or Mobile data, this gives you an idea if you are on a slow connection or if there is anything in the background that’s hogging your Wi-Fi data. Use this feature to view download/upload speed or how fast is your streaming media in real-time.

How to enable Wi-Fi speed indicator on OnePlus Nord 3 5G

Go to Settings -> Notifications & Status bar -> Status bar and under the Status bar icons section, tap on Real-time network speed to turn on the slider.

Now, check the status bar and notice the real-time speed indicator working while you surf the internet.

10) Make Use Of The Dark Mode

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G also has the dark mode and if you are not using it, then you are missing out on those features. It’s better to use a Dark mode in dark environments to give relief to your eyes and also to prevent any eye strains. The Dark mode is among the most useful features, it lets you view the screen content in dark colors to ease off the eyes in darker environments.

To turn on the dark mode, go to Settings -> Display & brightness and choose the Dark mode theme option. You can also set a schedule to set the dark mode automatically as per your time or use the Sunset to Sunrise option.

Under the Dark mode settings, change the desired options – Enhanced, Medium, and Gentle to set the intensity of the darkness. You can also adjust the Dark mode with wallpaper, and icons, and reduce contrast in low-light conditions.

That was it. You will find more things on the phone the more you use it. Also, check the OnePlus Nord 3 5G full review here. For more guides, tips and tricks, and tutorials like this, visit our How-To Guides.

Know More About OnePlus Nord 3 5G