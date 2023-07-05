OnePlus India has finally launched its 3rd gen Nord smartphone – the OnePlus Nord 3 5G which is the successor to the last year’s OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone. The announcement was made alongside the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G and the two audio accessories – OnePlus Buds 2r and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is the top-of-the-line smartphone under the 3rd gen Nord Series while the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G is the tone-down variant. The company has already launched the Lite variant – OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G a few months ago.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G are the two latest smartphones in the Nord 3 Series. The primary highlights of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G include a 120 Hz 2.7K AMOLED display, flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC with 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, 50 MP Sony IMX890 camera, 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, and more. Compared to its predecessor Nord 2 5G, there are significant upgrades in the display, cameras, CPU, fast charging, battery, and more.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G uses a flat-edge streamlined design with a minimal camera bump and comes in color variants – Tempest Gray, and Misty Green. It’s 8.1 mm thick and weighs about 193.5 grams. The front side comes with a 6.74-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels (450 ppi pixel density), 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), and a dynamic refresh rate of 120 Hz (40 Hz – 120 Hz). Other display features include a 1,000 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160 Hz PWM Dimming, 93.5% screen-to-body ratio, aspect ratio of 20.1:9, sRGB support, Display P3, and HDR10+.

On the camera’s front, the Nord 3 5G uses a triple camera setup on the rear side identical to the one seen on its tone-down sibling OnePlus Nord CE3 5G. The camera setup includes a 50 MP primary camera utilizing the Sony IMX890 image sensor with a sensor size of 1/1.56 inches, 1.0 µm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, 24 mm equivalent focal length, 6P lenses, PDAF, and supports both, OIS and EIS.

The two secondary cameras include an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle with a Sony IMX355 image sensor, 1.12 µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, 112° FOV, and a 2 MP macro with f/2.4 aperture, and 4 cm shooting distance. The front side has a 16 MP f/2.4 selfie camera for selfie and video calling needs. The primary camera supports up to 4K recording at 30 fps (rear), up to 1080 recording at 30 fps (front), 0.6x – 20x zoom (rear), and an LED flash.

Camera features include AI Scene Enhancement, AI Highlight Video, Movie Mode, Ultra Steady Mode, Dual-view Video, HDR, Nightscape, Portrait Mode, Video Portrait, Pano, Macro, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Text-scanner, Retouching, and Filters. The selfie camera offers Face Unlock, Screen Flash, HDR, Nightscape, Portrait mode, Pano, Steady mode, Time-lapse, Retouching, and Filters.

For the hardware and internals, the Nord 3 5G is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC which is a flagship chip from MediaTek, the same SoC also powers the OnePlus Pad. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC is clocked up to 3.05 GHz (ARM Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510 CPU) and Mali-G710 MC10 GPU for gaming needs.

Moreover, it also packs up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone comes in two storage variants i.e. 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage with 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM respectively. The smartphone offers extended RAM via its RAM-Vita feature. The Nord 3 5G also comes with a VC cooling system for heat dissipation with a 4,129.8 sqmm large vapor chamber.

On the battery side, a 5,000 mAh battery (dual-cell 2,500 mAh) is installed on the phone with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging which takes about 15 minutes to charge up to 60% and retains 80% battery health after 1,600 charge and discharge cycles as per the company. The Nord 3 5G runs on OxygenOS 13.1 based on the Android 13 operating system alongwith 3 years of Android OS upgrades and 4 years of Android security updates.

Commenting on the launch, Kinder Liu, OnePlus President, and COO, said, “OnePlus Nord products are all about combining industry-leading features with industry-challenging prices, so I’m excited people will be able to experience OnePlus Nord 3 5G very soon. With its combination of powerful performance, beautiful design, fast and smooth software and attractive price, OnePlus Nord 3 5G truly embodies our commitment to give our users the best possible experience.”

OnePlus Nord 3 5G Specifications & Features

The price for the OnePlus Nord 3 5G starts at ₹33,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹37,999 for its 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available starting from 15th July 2023 on Amazon India, OnePlus India’s official website, OnePlus Experience Stores, and authorized retail stores.

The launch offers include an instant bank discount of ₹1,000, no-cost EMI for up to 6 months, and an exchange offer of ₹2,000 – all from 15th July to 25th July and for select bank customers. An additional 1-year warranty plan at just ₹99, a special Redcoin discount of up to ₹1,000 from 15th July to 25th July on oneplus.in, earn 2X Redcoins on purchase. Free Nord Buds for on purchase of OnePlus Nord 3 5G on Amazon.in, oneplus.in, OnePlus experience stores and select partner stores starting 15 July (till stock lasts).

The Jio offers include benefits for JioPlus (Postpaid) users on the ₹399 plan, special benefits up to ₹4,500 i.e. additional 100 GB data (additional 10 GB data per month for 10 months) worth ₹1,000, and additional coupons worth ₹3,500 from Swiggy, Ajio, Ferns, and Petals, Ixigo, Abhibus, and ET Prime. The Jio offer is valid from 15th July 2023.

Price: ₹33,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹37,999 (16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

₹33,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹37,999 (16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) Availability: 15th July 2023 on Amazon India, OnePlus India’s official website, OnePlus Experience Stores, and authorized retail stores.

15th July 2023 on Amazon India, OnePlus India’s official website, OnePlus Experience Stores, and authorized retail stores. Offers: Flat ₹1,000 instant bank discount (select banks), 6 months no-cost EMI, ₹2,000 exchange offer – all from 15th July to 25th July. An additional 1-year warranty plan at just ₹99, a special Redcoin discount of up to ₹1,000 from 15th July to 25th July on oneplus.in, earn 2X Redcoins on purchase. Free Nord Buds for on purchase of OnePlus Nord 3 5G on Amazon.in, oneplus.in, OnePlus experience stores and select partner stores starting 15 July (till stock lasts). Benefits for JioPlus (Postpaid) users on the ₹399 plan for up to ₹4,500 which includes an additional 100 GB data (additional 10 GB data per month for 10 months) worth ₹1,000, and additional coupons worth ₹3,500 from Swiggy, Ajio, Ferns, and Petals, Ixigo, Abhibus, and ET Prime valid from 15th July 2023.

