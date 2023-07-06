realme India has launched its latest narzo series smartphones in India, the narzo 60 Pro 5G and the narzo 60 5G highlighting its largest-ever storage on a narzo phone i.e. 1 TB. The narzo 60 Pro 5G is also the segment’s first smartphone with 1 TB storage onboard. Other highlights include a premium Vegan Leather design, 120 Hz Curved Vision 10-bit AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, 100 MP OIS camera, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, and more. Here’s more about the smartphone in our realme narzo 60 Pro 5G review.

realme narzo 60 Pro 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.7-inch Curved Vision AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 16x HyperPrecise Touch, 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, 100% P3 color Gamut, 2,160 Hz High-frequency PWM Dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, HDR10+, HyperVision Mode, TÜV Rheinland certification, Premium Vegan Leather design, 185 grams (sheet)/ 191 grams (plain leather)

6.7-inch Curved Vision AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 16x HyperPrecise Touch, 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, 100% P3 color Gamut, 2,160 Hz High-frequency PWM Dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, HDR10+, HyperVision Mode, TÜV Rheinland certification, Premium Vegan Leather design, 185 grams (sheet)/ 191 grams (plain leather) Software: realme UI 4.0, Android 13 operating system

realme UI 4.0, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC up to 2.6 GHz CPU clock speed (2 + 6 ARM Cortex-A78 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores)

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC up to 2.6 GHz CPU clock speed (2 + 6 ARM Cortex-A78 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores) GPU: ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (4-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (4-core) Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, +12 GB extended RAM

8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, +12 GB extended RAM Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support

256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Dual cameras (100 MP f/1.8 OIS primary + 2 MP f/2.4 portrait), Optical Image Stabilization, 4K Video Recording (30fps), single LED flash

Dual cameras (100 MP f/1.8 OIS primary + 2 MP f/2.4 portrait), Optical Image Stabilization, 4K Video Recording (30fps), single LED flash Selfie Camera: Single 16 MP, f/2.5

Single 16 MP, f/2.5 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Certification

In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Certification Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50% charge in 18 minutes

5,000 mAh battery, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50% charge in 18 minutes Colors: Martian, Sunrise, Cosmic Night

Martian, Sunrise, Cosmic Night Price: ₹23,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹26,999 (12 GB + 256 GB), ₹29,999 (12 GB + 1 TB)

₹23,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹26,999 (12 GB + 256 GB), ₹29,999 (12 GB + 1 TB) Availability: 6th July 2023 at 1 PM (pre-order), 15th July 2023 (first sale) on realme.com/in, Amazon.in

6th July 2023 at 1 PM (pre-order), 15th July 2023 (first sale) on realme.com/in, Amazon.in Offers: Flat ₹1,500 discount with ICICI and SBI bank cards, up to 6-month no-cost EMI, up to ₹1,500 off, and an additional 6-month warranty on pre-booking

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G uses a premium Vegan Leather design that looks and feels impressive, it offers a promising design. We can see the design traits shared with the realme 11 Pro Series 5G which also has a Vegan Leather back with the industry’s first 3D woven texture and couture-level seam. We got the Sunrise color as you can see in the images below, the narzo 60 Pro 5G comes in three color variants – Martian, Sunrise, and Cosmic Night.

The design feels solid and highly premium, the curved screen design gives you a comfortable grip, we can say this is one of the great and top-notch designs on a narzo smartphone. It has a 2.33 mm ultra-narrow chin, 61° precision curvature, and 0.65mm secondary tempered glass screen. The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G’s anti-drop ability has passed the 1-meter drop test under rigorous conditions, according to realme India.

Speaking about the display, the narzo 60 Pro 5G has a stunning 6.7-inch Curved Vision AMOLED display with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), a Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), and a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. With a 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, the display is almost bezel-less (2.33 mm chin) and looks fantastic with its curved design.

Other display features you will find are a 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 16x HyperPrecise Touch, 100% P3 color Gamut, 2,160 Hz High-frequency PWM Dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, and HDR10+ certification. We didn’t see any official water-resistant ratings on the phone but the display has TÜV Rheinland certifications.

Moving to the buttons, ports, connectivity, and audio, the right side offers a power button and volume controls just above while the left side is plain. The bottom has a USB Type-C port, a dual 5G SIM tray, loudspeakers (stereo), and a microphone whereas the top has another microphone and second speaker for stereo effect. The smartphone offers Dolby Audio support for the stereo loudspeakers and Hi-Res audio certification. No 3.5 mm jack is available for earphones/headphones, you have to use a Type-C to 3.5 mm convertor.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G is equipped with the realme UI 4.0 interface which brings much more features and customized perks in addition to all the native features of the Android 13. The realme UI 4.0 is based on the Android 13 operating system with a security patch dated 5th April 2023. The realme UI 4.0 has been seamlessly optimized for Android 13 and it’s much more improved compared to its predecessors.

realme UI 4.0, which is the successor to realme UI 3.0, offers many of the latest features of the Android 13 and realme’s own customizations, gestures, shortcuts, and other perks with extra-ordinary features from the like Mini Capsule (similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island) and Auto Pixelate chats for privacy. Other features Adaptive sleep, Smart notification hiding, Attenuated incoming call ringtones under the gaze, Real-time clock, Omoji 2.0, and Responsive layout 2.0.

The smartphone has some pre-installed apps that can be removed if not need them. Apps such as Facebook, Amazon, Snapchat, ShareChat, Dailyhunt, Josh, PhonePe, Moj, Public, Spotify, Agoda, LinkedIn, and more come installed on the phone. You also get a host of other features in the realme UI 4.0 which you can take advantage of to customize the look and the interface as per your needs.

A new feature in the realme UI 4.0 is the Mini Capsule which realme has tweaked in the realme UI 4.0, this is a special feature that gives you a glimpse of information at the in-screen selfie camera area. Once deployed, can show you information such as a step count, data usage, or SuperVOOC charging status. The Mini Capsule effect works similarly to Apple’s Dynamic Island, it converts the in-screen selfie camera into an elongated pill-shaped window.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

realme narzo 60 Pro 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz paired with an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (4-core) GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and a whopping 1 TB UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone offers RAM expansion tech from 4 GB to 12 GB range (for the 12 GB RAM variant), the RAM can be expanded up to 12 GB via its Dynamic RAM feature making 24 GB RAM in total (physical + virtual).

The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is an upper midrange SoC manufactured in a 6nm process and consists of 8x Cortex CPUs (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors). The two performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores are clocked at 2.6 GHz, and the six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores are clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The performance of the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is equivalent to or close to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, so you can expect a similar performance to the chip. In addition, the RAM is an LPDDR5 type while the storage is a UFS 3.1 type on the phone which means the performance is significantly improved compared to the chips with LPDDR4X + UFS 2.2 combo.

For its RAM and storage variants, the narzo 60 Pro 5G comes in four storage variants i.e. 128 GB with 8 GB RAM, 256 GB with 8 GB RAM, 512 GB, and 1 TB GB both with 12 GB RAM. For cooling, the realme narzo 60 Pro 5G equips a highly efficient VC cooling system that includes a large Vapor Chamber cooling with Graphite sheets to dissipate the heat.

Moving to its gaming performance, the ARM Mali-G68 MC4 is a fast midrange GPU for gaming and it performs fairly well in games. Compared to the counterparts from the Snapdragon SoCs, you can compare it with the Adreno 619 CPU and other similar variants. The Mali-G68 MC4 GPU performance is good for gamers who want a decent gaming experience, however, for those who are into heavy gaming with maxed-out settings, you should pick a combination of flagship CPU and GPU that will cost you more.

Cameras

realme narzo 60 Pro 5G comes with an identical camera setup as seen on the realme 11 Pro 5G. The cameras include a 100 MP f/1.8 as the primary and a 2 MP f/2.4 for portraits. You won’t see a wide-angle camera or macro on the phone, the phone relies mainly on the 100 MP camera. The selfie camera is a 16 MP f/2.4 for selfie and video calling needs.

The 100 MP f/1.8 primary camera comes with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and supports up to 4K video recording at 30 fps which is great, OIS important role in photography while the 4K adds to the video quality. You also get to snap 100 MP resolution images using the 100MP mode provided in the camera app.

The camera interface offers a bunch of modes and camera features including 100MP Mode, Auto-zoom, Street Photography Mode, Super NightScape, Pano, Professional Mode, Portrait Mode, Bokeh, HDR, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, Filters, Tilt-Shift, Text Scanner, Portrait Distortion Correction, One Take, Super Group Portrait and more.

The 100 MP camera takes brilliant shots in the daylight and good shots in low light. The main camera allows users to record 1080p videos at 60 fps, as well as, 4K videos at 30 fps. For slow motion, it offers 120 fps video recording with up to 1080p resolution. We managed to take some camera samples from the realme narzo 60 Pro 5G, check them out below.

realme narzo 60 Pro 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging. The 67W fast charging can charge the phone up to 50% in just 18 minutes, so you can expect the phone to charge fully in about 47 minutes. The phone uses 2:1 dual charge pump technology to charge the 5,000 mAh battery faster and in a more efficient way.

The 5,000 mAh ensures uninterrupted usage for more extended periods, the realme UI 4.0 as well as the Dimensity 7050 is optimized for battery so you can expect as long as 2 days of backup depending on your usage. As per realme, you get ~29 hours of calling, ~38 hours of music playback, ~18 hours of video playback, ~8 hours of gaming, and ~432 hours of standby.

Verdict – realme narzo 60 Pro 5G

The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G is a steal when it comes to onboard storage, 1 TB of storage is extra-large storage, you don’t find a smartphone with this amount of storage in this segment, it’s a revolutionary move from the brand. The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G flaunts a premium Vegan Leather design that looks promising. The fast Dimensity 7050 SoC laced with 12 GB RAM and 1 TB storage with 67W fast charging is one great spec for the price aside from its 100 MP camera which is a good performer. The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G is highly recommended if you are looking for a smartphone under ₹25,000 budget.

realme narzo 60 Pro 5G – Where To Buy

The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G is priced at ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, ₹26,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, and the 12 GB RAM and 1 TB storage, the price is ₹29,999. The smartphone will be available starting from 15th July 2023 on Amazon.in and realme.com/in. Pre-booking starts today i.e. 6th July 2023 at 1 PM. The launch offers include a flat ₹1,500 discount with ICICI and SBI bank cards, no-cost EMI for up to 6 months, up to ₹1,500 off, and an additional 6-month warranty on pre-booking.