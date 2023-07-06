realme India has launched its latest narzo 60 Series smartphones in India – realme narzo 60 Pro 5G and realme narzo 60 5G. The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G is the upper variant highlighting its largest-ever storage on a narzo phone i.e. 1 TB. The narzo 60 Pro 5G also highlights a premium Vegan Leather design, 120 Hz Curved Vision 10-bit AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, 100 MP OIS camera, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, and more.

The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G uses a premium Vegan Leather design sharing the design traits from the realme 11 Pro Series 5G. It has a 2.33 mm ultra-narrow chin, 61° precision curvature, and 0.65mm secondary tempered glass screen. The narzo 60 Pro 5G comes in three color variants – Martian, Sunrise, and Cosmic Night.

On the front, the narzo 60 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch Curved Vision AMOLED display with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), a Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), and a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. Other display features include a 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 16x HyperPrecise Touch, 100% P3 color Gamut, 2,160 Hz High-frequency PWM Dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, and HDR10+ certification.

The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G equips dual cameras on the back with a 100 MP f/1.8 OIS primary camera and a 2 MP portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture as the secondary camera. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture for selfie and video calling needs. The primary camera supports OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and 4K video recording at 30 fps.

About the hardware, the realme narzo 60 Pro 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors) paired with an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (4-core) GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a up to 1 TB UFS 3.1 storage. On the battery side, there is a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging that charges the battery up to 50% in 18 minutes. The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G runs on the realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 with a security patch dated 5th April 2023.

About the variants, the smartphone comes in three RAM and storage variants i.e. 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM and 1 TB storage. The RAM is an LPDDR5 type and the storage is a UFS 3.1 type, the RAM can be expanded up to 12 GB virtually via the Dynamic RAM feature.

realme narzo 60 Pro 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.7-inch Curved Vision AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 16x HyperPrecise Touch, 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, 100% P3 color Gamut, 2,160 Hz High-frequency PWM Dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, HDR10+, HyperVision Mode, TÜV Rheinland certification, Premium Vegan Leather design, 185 grams (sheet)/ 191 grams (plain leather)

6.7-inch Curved Vision AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,260 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 16x HyperPrecise Touch, 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, 100% P3 color Gamut, 2,160 Hz High-frequency PWM Dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, HDR10+, HyperVision Mode, TÜV Rheinland certification, Premium Vegan Leather design, 185 grams (sheet)/ 191 grams (plain leather) Software: realme UI 4.0, Android 13 operating system

realme UI 4.0, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC up to 2.6 GHz CPU clock speed (2 + 6 ARM Cortex-A78 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores)

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC up to 2.6 GHz CPU clock speed (2 + 6 ARM Cortex-A78 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores) GPU: ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (4-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (4-core) Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, +12 GB extended RAM

8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, +12 GB extended RAM Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support

256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Dual cameras (100 MP f/1.8 OIS primary + 2 MP f/2.4 portrait), Optical Image Stabilization, 4K Video Recording (30fps), single LED flash

Dual cameras (100 MP f/1.8 OIS primary + 2 MP f/2.4 portrait), Optical Image Stabilization, 4K Video Recording (30fps), single LED flash Selfie Camera: Single 16 MP, f/2.5

Single 16 MP, f/2.5 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Certification

In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Certification Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50% charge in 18 minutes

5,000 mAh battery, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50% charge in 18 minutes Colors: Martian, Sunrise, Cosmic Night

The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G is priced at ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, ₹26,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, and the 12 GB RAM and 1 TB storage, the price is ₹29,999. The smartphone will be available starting from 15th July 2023 on Amazon.in and realme.com/in. Pre-booking starts today i.e. 6th July 2023 at 1 PM. The launch offers include a flat ₹1,500 discount with ICICI and SBI bank cards, no-cost EMI for up to 6 months, up to ₹1,500 off, and an additional 6-month warranty on pre-booking.

realme narzo 60 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹23,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹26,999 (12 GB + 256 GB), ₹29,999 (12 GB + 1 TB)

₹23,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹26,999 (12 GB + 256 GB), ₹29,999 (12 GB + 1 TB) Availability: 6th July 2023 at 1 PM (pre-order), 15th July 2023 (first sale) on realme.com/in, Amazon.in

6th July 2023 at 1 PM (pre-order), 15th July 2023 (first sale) on realme.com/in, Amazon.in Offers: Flat ₹1,500 discount with ICICI and SBI bank cards, up to 6-month no-cost EMI, up to ₹1,500 off, and an additional 6-month warranty on pre-booking

Get realme narzo 60 Pro 5G on Amazon India

Get realme narzo 60 Pro 5G on realme.com/in

