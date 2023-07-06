realme India has launched its two narzo 60 Series smartphones in India – realme narzo 60 Pro 5G and realme narzo 60 5G. The realme narzo 60 5G is the tone-down variant highlighting a premium Vegan Leather design, 90 Hz Super AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 64 MP camera, 33W VOOC fast charging, and more.

The realme narzo 60 5G flaunts its premium Vegan Leather design (Mars Orange color) and comes in Cosmic Black color in the glossy back. The realme narzo 60 5G comes in two color variants Mars Orange and Cosmic Black colors. It has a 7.93 mm thickness with 182 grams weight (for Cosmic Black) or 7.98 mm thickness with 183 grams weight (for Mars Orange).

The front includes a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), and 90 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include a 90.80% screen-to-body ratio, a 1,000 Hz instant touch sampling rate, a 180 Hz touch sampling rate, a 4,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 1,000 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The realme narzo 60 5G equips dual cameras on the back with a 100 MP f/1.8 OIS primary camera and a 2 MP portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture as the secondary camera. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture for selfie and video calling needs. The primary camera supports OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and 4K video recording at 30 fps.

About the hardware, the realme narzo 60 5G is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors) paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and a up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. On the battery side, there is a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W VOOC fast charging. The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G runs on the realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 with a security patch dated 5th April 2023.

About the variants, the smartphone comes in single RAM with two storage options i.e. 128 GB and 256 GB storage with 8 GB RAM on both. The RAM is an LPDDR4x type and the storage is a UFS 2.2 type, the RAM can be expanded up to 8 GB virtually via the Dynamic RAM feature.

realme narzo 60 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 180 Hz (gaming) / 120 Hz (Home) touch sampling rate, 90.80% screen-to-body ratio, 4,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 1,000 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, HDR10+, HyperVision Mode, TÜV Rheinland certification, Premium Vegan Leather design, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 7.93 mm OR 7.98 mm thickness, 182 grams OR 183 grams weight

6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 180 Hz (gaming) / 120 Hz (Home) touch sampling rate, 90.80% screen-to-body ratio, 4,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 1,000 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, HDR10+, HyperVision Mode, TÜV Rheinland certification, Premium Vegan Leather design, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 7.93 mm OR 7.98 mm thickness, 182 grams OR 183 grams weight Software: realme UI 4.0, Android 13 operating system

realme UI 4.0, Android 13 operating system CPU: 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core SoC up to 2.2 GHz CPU clock speed (2 + 6 ARM Cortex-A76 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores)

7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core SoC up to 2.2 GHz CPU clock speed (2 + 6 ARM Cortex-A76 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB extended RAM

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB extended RAM Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage Main Camera: Dual cameras (64 MP f/1.79 primary + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), 2x in-sensor zoom, LED flash

Dual cameras (64 MP f/1.79 primary + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), 2x in-sensor zoom, LED flash Selfie Camera: Single 16 MP, f/2.5

Single 16 MP, f/2.5 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Certification

In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Certification Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 33W VOOC fast charging

5,000 mAh battery, 33W VOOC fast charging Colors: Mars Orange, Cosmic Black

The realme narzo 60 5G is priced at ₹17,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone will be available starting from 15th July 2023 on Amazon.in and realme.com/in. Pre-booking starts today i.e. 6th July 2023 at 1 PM. The launch offers include a ₹1,000 coupon on its first sale, no-cost EMI for up to 6 months, and an additional 6-month warranty on pre-booking.

realme narzo 60 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹17,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹19,999 (8 GB + 256 GB)

₹17,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹19,999 (8 GB + 256 GB) Availability: 6th July 2023 at 1 PM (pre-order), 15th July 2023 (first sale) on realme.com/in, Amazon.in

6th July 2023 at 1 PM (pre-order), 15th July 2023 (first sale) on realme.com/in, Amazon.in Offers: ₹1,000 coupon on first sale, up to 6-month no-cost EMI, an additional 6-month warranty on pre-booking

Get realme narzo 60 5G on Amazon India

Get realme narzo 60 5G on realme.com/in

realme narzo 60 Pro 5G Review