Meta introduces Threads, Instagram’s text-based conversation app for sharing text-based content and engaging in real-time conversations. Threads is a new app, built by the Instagram team, for sharing text updates and joining public conversations. The Threads app is ideal for both creators and casual users with a unique experience.

Commenting on the introduction of Threads, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Meta, said, “Instagram is where billions of people around the world connect over photos and videos. Our vision with Threads is to take what Instagram does best and expand that to text, creating a positive and creative space to express your ideas. Just like on Instagram, with Threads you can follow and connect with friends and creators who share your interests – including the people you follow on Instagram and beyond. And you can use our existing suite of safety and user controls.”

The Threads app offers seamless integration with Instagram. Threads is easily accessible by logging in with your Instagram account. Your Instagram username and verification will be transferred automatically. Users will be able to automatically follow the same accounts that they follow on Instagram in just a few taps, as well as, discover new accounts as they go.

Threads retains the important features of Instagram including screen reader support and AI-generated image descriptions. You can make text posts up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes long. Sharing Threads posts to your Instagram story or other platforms is also made simple through provided options.

Users can control who can mention them or reply to them within Threads. Like on Instagram, users can add hidden words to filter out replies to their threads that contain specific words. In addition to that, users can unfollow, block, restrict, or report a profile on Threads by tapping the three-dot menu, and any accounts they have blocked on Instagram will automatically be blocked on Threads. Everyone who is under 16 (or under 18 in certain countries) will be defaulted into a private profile when they join Threads.

Features of Instagram Threads

Access your Instagram followers

Share your point of view

Connect with friends and your favorite creators

Control the conversation

Find ideas and inspiration

Latest trends and live events

Open social networking – coming soon

Meta plans to make Threads compatible with ActivityPub, an open social networking protocol by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). This compatibility enables interaction with other apps supporting ActivityPub, like Mastodon and WordPress. Such integration creates new connections and expands networks beyond traditional social apps.

The Threads app is available worldwide for Android and iOS devices, expanding its availability to over 100 countries. Users can now download the app from Google Play Store and App Store.

Download Threads

Source 1 | Source 2