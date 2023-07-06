OnePlus India launched Nord Buds 2r, a tone-down variant of the Nord Buds 2 which was released a few months ago. The announcement was made yesterday alongside the two OnePlus Nord smartphones OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE3 5G. OnePlus Nord Buds 2r is the latest TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds from the company highlighting 12.4mm drivers, IP55 design, 38 hours of playback, and more.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is an upper variant of the Nord Buds 2r with TWS earbuds with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) feature while the Nord Buds 2r features a Dual mic AI noise cancellation call and no ANC. The earbuds connect via Bluetooth 5.3 and OnePlus Fast Pair, 94ms low latency mode for gaming, Dolby Atmos + Dirac Toner, and Sound Master Equalizer via the Hey Melody app.

The Nord Buds 2r uses a similar matte finish flat-case design with an IP55 dust and water-resistant rating (buds), and comes in two – Deep Grey, Triple Blue colors. The case weighs about 38.1 grams and the earbuds weights around 4.3 grams each. The earbuds come with a USB Type-C port for charging and an LED indicator.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r packs a 36 mAh battery (buds), 480 mAh battery (case) and offers up to 38 hours of music playback (buds + case), up to 8 hours of music playback (buds), up to 20 hours of calling (buds + case), and up to 4 hours of calling (buds).

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r Specifications & Features

Driver: 12.4 mm dynamic driver, Titanized vibrating diaphragm

12.4 mm dynamic driver, Titanized vibrating diaphragm Driver Sensitivity: 111 dB ± 3 dB @ 1 kHz 179mV

111 dB ± 3 dB @ 1 kHz 179mV Microphones: 2 + 2 dual microphones on each earbud (total 4 mics)

2 + 2 dual microphones on each earbud (total 4 mics) Frequency Response Range: 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz

20 Hz to 20,000 Hz Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C

Wireless Range: 10 meters

10 meters Bluetooth Codec Support: AAC, SBC

AAC, SBC Protection: IP55 (earbuds)

Features: Dual mic AI noise cancellation call, OnePlus Fast Pair, 94ms low latency mode for gaming, Dolby Atmos support, Dirac Toner, Sound Master Equalizer, Compatibility with HeyMelody app

Battery Runtime: 36 mAh (buds), 480 mAh (case), up to 38 hours of music playback (buds + case), u p to 8 hours of music playback (buds), up to 20 hours of calling (buds + case), up to 4 hours of calling (buds)

36 mAh (buds), 480 mAh (case), up to u Colors: Deep Grey, Triple Blue

Dimensions: 28 mm x 20.2 mm x 23 mm (Buds), 68.9 mm x 36.6.2 mm x 28.2 mm (Case)

28 mm x 20.2 mm x 23 mm (Buds), 68.9 mm x 36.6.2 mm x 28.2 mm (Case) Weight: 4.3 grams (each bud), 38.1 grams (case)

The price for the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r is ₹2,199 and is available from 5th July 2023 (Deep Grey color) on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select partner stores. The Triple Blue color variant will be available from 15th July 2023.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹2,199

₹2,199 Availability: 5th July 2023 (Deep Grey color), 15th July 2023 (Triple Blue color) on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select partner stores.

5th July 2023 (Deep Grey color), 15th July 2023 (Triple Blue color) on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select partner stores. Offers: N/A

