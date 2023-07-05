OnePlus India has launched its 3rd generation Nord series smartphones in India which includes the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G alongside the two audio accessories – OnePlus Buds 2r and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is the top-of-the-line smartphone under the 3rd gen Nord Series while the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G is the tone-down variant. The company has already launched the Lite variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G a few months ago.

The OnePlus Nord CE3 5G and the OnePlus Nord 3 5G are the two latest smartphones in the Nord series. About the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G, the primary highlights include a 120 Hz AMOLED display, 50 MP IMX890 primary camera, 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, and is powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC.

OnePlus Nord CE3 5G is a midrange smartphone and is the successor to the last year’s OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. Compared to its predecessor, the major upgrades in the smartphone are its display, cameras, CPU, fast charging, battery, and more. The OnePlus Nord CE3 5G uses a flat-edge streamlined design with a minimal camera bump and comes in color variants – Aqua Surge, and Gray Shimmer. It’s 8.2 mm thick and weighs about 184 grams.

The front side comes with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of Full HD+ (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), and an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz (60 Hz / 90 Hz / 120 Hz). Other display features include a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160 Hz PWM Dimming, 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, aspect ratio of 20.1:9, sRGB support, Display P3, and HDR10+.

On the camera’s front, the Nord CE3 5G packs a triple camera setup on the rear side with a 50 MP primary camera utilizing the Sony IMX890 image sensor with a sensor size of 1/1.56 inches, 1.0 µm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, 24 mm equivalent focal length, 6P lenses, PDAF and supports both, OIS and EIS.

The two secondary cameras include an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle with a Sony IMX355 image sensor, 1.12 µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, 112° FOV, and a 2 MP macro with f/2.4 aperture, and 4 cm shooting distance. The front side has a 16 MP f/2.4 selfie camera for selfie and video calling needs. The primary camera supports up to 4K recording at 30 fps (rear), up to 1080 recording at 30 fps (front), 0.6x – 20x zoom (rear), and an LED flash.

Camera features include Ultra Steady Mode, Dual-view Video, HDR, Nightscape, Portrait Mode, Video Portrait, Pano, Macro, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Text-scanner, Retouching, Filters, Google Lens, Extra HD, and Pro Mode. The selfie camera offers Face Unlock, Screen Flash, HDR, Nightscape, Portrait mode, Pano, Steady mode, Time-lapse, Retouching, Filters, and Dual-view Video.

Moving to the hardware and performance of the Nord CE3 5G, it’s powered by the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.7 GHz (1 + 3 + 4 Kryo 670 cores) with Adreno 642L GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone comes in two storage variants i.e. 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM respectively. The smartphone comes with up to +12 GB extended RAM via its RAM-Vita feature. The Nord CE3 5G also comes with a VC cooling system for heat dissipation with a 4,129.8 sqmm large vapor chamber.

On the battery side, a 5,000 mAh battery (dual-cell 2,500 mAh) is installed on the phone with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging which takes about 15 minutes to charge up to 61% which is about a day’s power as per the company. The Nord CE3 5G runs on OxygenOS 13.1 based on the Android 13 operating system alongwith 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of Android security updates.

OnePlus Nord CE3 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate (60 / 90 / 120 Hz), 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160 Hz PWM Dimming, 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, aspect ratio of 20.1:9, sRGB support, Display P3, HDR10+, 8.2 mm thickness, 184 grams weight

6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate (60 / 90 / 120 Hz), 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160 Hz PWM Dimming, 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, aspect ratio of 20.1:9, sRGB support, Display P3, HDR10+, 8.2 mm thickness, 184 grams weight Software: OxygenOS 13.1 interface, Android 13 operating system

OxygenOS 13.1 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.7 GHz (1 + 3 + 4 Kryo 670 cores)

6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.7 GHz (1 + 3 + 4 Kryo 670 cores) GPU: Adreno 642L Graphics

Adreno 642L Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to +12 GB with RAM-Vita feature

8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to +12 GB with RAM-Vita feature Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 24 mm Sony IMX890 OIS, 1/1.56″, 1.0 µm primary + 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 1.12 µm, ultra-wide-angle 112° FOV + 2 MP f/2.4 macro), 6P lenses, PDAF, OIS + EIS, up to [email protected], 0.6x – 20x zoom, LED flash

Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 24 mm Sony IMX890 OIS, 1/1.56″, 1.0 µm primary + 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 1.12 µm, ultra-wide-angle 112° FOV + 2 MP f/2.4 macro), 6P lenses, PDAF, OIS + EIS, up to [email protected], 0.6x – 20x zoom, LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.4, 1080p @30fps

16 MP f/2.4, 1080p @30fps Others: in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Audio (Wireless), X-axis linear motor, 4D haptic vibration

in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Audio (Wireless), X-axis linear motor, 4D haptic vibration Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, 61% in 15 minutes

5,000 mAh battery, 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, 61% in 15 minutes Colors: Aqua Surge, Gray Shimmer

The price for the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G starts at ₹26,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹28,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The sale starts in August 2023 on Amazon India, OnePlus India’s official website, OnePlus Experience Stores, and authorized retail stores.

OnePlus Nord CE3 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹26,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹28,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

₹26,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹28,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) Availability: From August 2023 on Amazon India, OnePlus India’s official website, OnePlus Experience Stores, and authorized retail stores.

From August 2023 on Amazon India, OnePlus India’s official website, OnePlus Experience Stores, and authorized retail stores. Launch Offers: TBA

Get OnePlus Nord CE3 5G on Amazon India

Get OnePlus Nord CE3 5G on OnePlus India