motorola India launched its motorola razr 40 Series smartphones in India yesterday, the motorola razr 40 and motorola razr 40 Ultra, both having a flip-style design. The motorola razr 40 Ultra is the world’s first smartphone with the largest external display and the world’s slimmest flip phone from the brand in addition to its flagship-grade specifications. The motorola razr 40 is a tone-down variant of the motorola razr 40 Ultra with a smaller outer display and different specifications.

The motorola razr 40 Ultra features the slimmest creaseless gapless design with a 7000 series aluminum frame with IP52 dust and splash-resistant design. The number of components in the hinge is reduced to 85, and the hinge holds the display at 45° ~ 120°, so it can stand on its own at multiple angles. As per motorola India, the smartphone has undergone 400,000 opening and closing tests.

The motorola razr 40 Ultra is available in glass design and Vegan Leather variants. The color variants for the motorola razr 40 Ultra includes Phantom Black (Glass Back), and Viva Magenta (Vegan Leather) while the color variants for the motorola razr 40 are Sage Green, Summer Lilac, and Vanilla Cream (Vegan Leather).

The motorola razr 40 Ultra equips a 6.9-inch FlexView pOLED LTPO display inner screen with a refresh rate of 1 – 165 Hz, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD resolution, HDR 10+, 123% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 1,400 nits peak brightness. The outer screen is a 3.6-inch QuickView pOLED display with 1056×1066 resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,100 nits brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The cover screen on the motorola razr 40 Ultra offers personalization such as changing display layout, fonts, colors, theme, and size. It also allows users to access several apps like Music Player, Maps, Weather, and more right from the cover screen.

The motorola razr 40 comes with the same foldable display as seen on its sibling, however, the outer display is a smaller size with a 1.47-inch QuickView AMOLED display with 194 x 368 pixels resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits brightness, and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

About the internals, motorola razr 40 Ultra is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.0 GHz (1x Cortex-X2 Prime core, 3x Cortex-A710 based Kryo cores + 4x Cortex-A510 based Kryo cores) with Adreno 730 GPU, 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. The motorola razr 40 is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 octa-core SoC with Adreno 644 GPU, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB internal storage.

On the camera’s front, the motorola razr 40 Ultra includes a dual setup with a 12 MP f/1.5 primary camera with OIS support and a 13 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle + macro secondary camera. motorola razr 40 includes a dual setup with a 64 MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS support and a 13 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle + macro secondary camera. The front side for both smartphones includes a 32 MP f/2.4 selfie camera for selfie and video calling needs.

On the battery side, the razr 40 Ultra packs a 3,800 mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging support in addition to 5W wireless charging. On the other hand, the razr 40 comes with a 4,200 mAh battery with the same 33W TurboPower fast charging support in addition to 5W wireless charging.

motorola razr 40 Ultra Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.9-inch FlexView pOLED LTPO display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD resolution, 1 Hz – 165 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 123% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,400 nits peak brightness, 3.6-inch QuickView pOLED display, 1056×1066 resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,100 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, IP52 dust and spash resistant

motorola razr 40 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.9-inch FlexView pOLED LTPO display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD resolution, 1 Hz – 165 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 123% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,400 nits peak brightness, 1.47-inch QuickView AMOLED display with 194 x 368 pixels resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

motorola razr 40 Ultra Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹89,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage)

₹89,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage) Availability: 15th July 2023 on motorola.com/in, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital and other retail stores, pre-booking is available from 3rd July 2023

15th July 2023 on motorola.com/in, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital and other retail stores, pre-booking is available from 3rd July 2023 Offers: TBD

motorola razr 40 Price In India, Availability, & Offers