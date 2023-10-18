OnePlus is all set to launch its first foldable smartphone – the OnePlus Open on 19th October at an event in Mumbai and tweets from the brand revealed its light design, invisible crease, and durability. OnePlus has officially teased its upcoming foldable smartphone in a tweet flaunting its durable hinge design and durability.

OnePlus tweeted a couple of videos that flaunt the upcoming OnePlus Open’s hinge mechanism and design traits. The videos tweeted by the brand show that the OnePlus Open will use a Flexion hinge with a streamlined water-drop design, resulting in a significant reduction in hinge components, from approximately 100 to a mere 69. This streamlined design considerably reduces both the weight of the hinge and the overall weight of the device.

Material choices which include the all-new Sony LYTIA-T808 camera sensor and aerospace-grade materials like titanium alloy and reinforced carbon fiber, further contribute to the device’s lightweight construction and durability. The Flexion Hinge allows the screen to fold almost flat, reducing the visibility of a crease without increasing the device’s thickness.

The Flexion Hinge is designed to allow the screen to fold almost flat, reducing the appearance of a crease without adding to the device’s thickness. This technology also spreads pressure evenly and minimizes wear on the hinge, making the crease virtually invisible. Additionally, OnePlus also brings its signature Alert Slider on the Open designed to make it more convenient for one-handed use.

According to the company, the OnePlus Open represents a leap forward in foldable technology, offering a lightweight, crease-minimized folding experience with flagship-level features. OnePlus added that Open is poised to redefine the foldable phone market in 2023 with its lightweight design, imperceptible crease, and innovative features, setting new standards in the world of smartphones.

The OnePlus Open is available to pre-book with launch offers, head to the OnePlus India official website to know more.

