Samsung India has launched its latest Galaxy A Series smartphone – the Samsung Galaxy A05s in India at ₹14,999 featuring a sleek design, 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 12 GB RAM with RAM Plus, 128 GB storage, 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy A05s is a midrange smartphone sporting a 6.7-inch PLS LCD display with Full HD+ and comes in a sleek 8.8mm design weighing 194 grams. The Samsung Galaxy A05s comes in three color options – Light Violet, Light Green, and Black Galaxy colors.

Specs include a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz paired with 6 GB RAM along with an additional 6 GB as RAM Plus making a total of 12 GB (physical + virtual). It comes in 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage with microSD card support for up to 1 TB. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

For its cameras, the Galaxy A05s equips a 50 MP f/1.8 main camera in its triple camera setup. The other two cameras are 2 MP f/2.4 macro and 2 MP f/2.4 depth. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock, 3.5 mm audio jack, and support for Dolby Atmos.

The Samsung Galaxy A05s runs on the OneUI interface based on the Android 13 operating system and offers two years of OS upgrades and 4 years of Android security updates. The box includes a USB Type-A to Type-C charging cable without the charging brick.

The price for the Samsung Galaxy A05s is ₹14,999 for its lone 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and is available starting today i.e. 18th October 2023 on Samsung.com/in and other retail stores. The smartphone is available with no-cost EMI options via Samsung Finance+.

