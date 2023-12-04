Meta is seemingly working on a feature that allows users to share their WhatsApp stories directly to Instagram, as discovered by WABetaInfo. WhatsApp has already added some exciting features this year, including Secret Code for Chat Lock, WhatsApp Channels, Edit Messages, Chat Lock, Passkeys support, Proxy support, support for multiple accounts, and more.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.23.25.20. What’s new in this update? WhatsApp is working on an optional feature to share status updates to Instagram, and it will be available in a future update of the app!

Those who updated to the latest beta version of WhatsApp i.e. v2.23.25.20 from the Google Play Store may get a new option to link their Instagram accounts with WhatsApp. It can be found within the Settings menu of WhatsApp under Privacy -> Status -> Share my status updates.

This new WhatsApp feature will allow users to synchronize their WhatsApp status updates as ephemeral Stories on their Instagram accounts. Although still in the developmental phase, the integration could soon come in the future updates of the app.