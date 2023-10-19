Today, WhatsApp announced support for multiple accounts which is one of its major features introduced this year. Users will be able to use WhatsApp with multiple accounts on a single device, this is following the beta release in August. WhatsApp has already added some exciting features this year, including WhatsApp Channels, Edit Messages, Chat Lock, Passkeys support, Proxy support, and now support for multiple accounts.

“Switch between two accounts on WhatsApp — Soon you’ll be able to have two WhatsApp accounts on one phone within the app”, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook. Now, users can use two different accounts on WhatsApp simultaneously. This feature is essential, given the significant number of users who use WhatsApp with two phone numbers.

The new Multiple Accounts feature has the ability to have two WhatsApp accounts logged in at the same time. This helps users switch between accounts such as a work account and a personal account. Users no longer need to log out each time or carry two phones. Users can control their privacy and notification settings on each account.

How To Setup WhatsApp Multiple Accounts

To set up a second account, users will require a second phone number and SIM card, or a phone that accepts multi-SIM or eSIM.

Go to WhatsApp Settings by tapping on your photo in the top right corner

by tapping on your photo in the top right corner Tap on Account from the settings and then tap Add Account .

from the settings and then tap . Follow the instructions to log into your second WhatsApp account.

The multiple accounts feature on WhatsApp currently works for Android devices. WhatsApp could bring this feature soon to iPhones and other platforms.

