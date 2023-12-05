TECNO Mobile India has launched its latest Spark Go Series budget smartphone in India, the TECNO Spark Go 2024 which will be available at a price of ₹6,699 as a part of an introductory offer. The TECNO Spark Go features dual speakers with DTS support for the first time in its segment, while other key highlights include a 90 Hz display with Dynamic Port feature, and comes in 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant.

The TECNO Spark Go 2024 is an entry-level smartphone from the brand highlighting its 6.56-inch display with a resolution of HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The display comes with a feature called Dynamic Port to track notifications, charging, and more. It comes in two color variants – Mystery White, and Gravity Black. It’s also the first smartphone in its segment to feature dual speakers with DTS support along with its Dynamic Port feature.

Moving to its specs, the smartphone is powered by a 12nm UniSoC Tiger T606 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.6 GHz laced at Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. There are two variants – the base variant with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage while the top variant has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, both can be expanded via a microSD card.

Cameras include a 13 MP rear camera with f/1.85 aperture and dual-LED flash along with an AI secondary camera while the front has an 8 MP selfie camera with Dual LED flash. Other features will include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support via USB Type-C.

Commenting on the new entrant of the SPARK series, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India said, “The debut of the revolutionary SPARK GO 2024 represents a pivotal stride in our overarching mission to promote adoption of technology throughout the nation. This innovative smartphone stands as a beacon in redefining accessibility, simultaneously introducing unprecedented features to a more extensive demographic. Our unwavering commitment to bridging the digital divide underscores our dedication to ensuring advanced technology is within reach for everyone. The SPARK GO 2024 serves as a testament to our relentless pursuit of empowering every Indian, providing them with a device that seamlessly integrates premium features into their daily lives.”

The price for the TECNO Spark Go 2024 starts at ₹7,499 for its 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, however, as a part of an introductory offer, the smartphone will be available at ₹6,699 from 7th December 2023 at 12 PM on Amazon.in. The pricing and sale date for its top variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage will be announced soon.

