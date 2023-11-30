POCO M6 Pro 5G, which was launched months back, is now available in 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. POCO India has introduced a new variant for its POCO M6 Pro 5G which now has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The POCO M6 Pro 5G features a 90 Hz display, 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 50 MP dual camera, support for 5G support, and more.

The POCO M6 Pro 5G is a midrange 5G smartphone with a premium glass finish design. It sports a 6.79-inch Full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 550 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. About the colors, the POCO M6 Pro 5G has two color options – Forest Green, and Power Black.

The POCO M6 Pro 5G is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz and is paired with an Adreno 613 GPU with up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 1 TB via a microSD card (SIM2).

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 4nm and integrates eight cores (octa-core). The CPU includes two performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked up to 2.2 GHz and six efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2 GHz. On the battery side, the POCO M6 Pro 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 50 MP f/1.8 main camera on the rear side along with a 2 MP depth camera as the secondary. The front side has an 8 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfie and video calling needs.

The price for the POCO M6 Pro 5G with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is ₹14,999 which comes with a flat ₹2,000 off discount with HDFC/ICICI bank cards. The existing variants including 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage are priced at ₹11,999, and ₹12,999, respectively.

POCO M6 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹ 14,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), ₹12,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹11,999 (4 GB + 128 GB)

14,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), ₹12,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹11,999 (4 GB + 128 GB) Availability: 29th November 2023 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com

29th November 2023 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com Offers: Flat ₹2,000 off on HDFC/ICICI bank cards

Get POCO M6 Pro 5G on Flipkart